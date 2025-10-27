This article was prepared by Shaw and Partners and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

At Shaw and Partners, we believe that every client’s financial journey is unique, deserving a tailored approach that combines deep market insight with exceptional personal service.

With offices across New Zealand and Australia, and over $47 billion of assets under advice, Shaw and Partners is one of Australasia’s preeminent investment advice and wealth management firms. Backed by the resources and scale of Swiss private bank EFG International which manages over $330 billion of investment assets, clients have access to global capability and diverse investment opportunities. Our extensive network and sophisticated research allow us to stay ahead of market trends, ensuring client portfolios are positioned for long-term growth and resilience.

What sets us apart? Shaw and Partners is a boutique investment firm, committed to delivering bespoke strategies that reflect your individual goals and risk tolerance. Our team of seasoned professionals work closely with you, providing transparent communication and proactive advice every step of the way.

Whether you are planning for retirement, wealth transfer, or growth, Shaw and Partners’ client-centric approach means you receive dedicated support and innovative solutions, designed exclusively for your needs. We pride ourselves on building enduring relationships, grounded in trust and performance.

Experience the difference of a global investment firm with a boutique heart. Trust Shaw and Partners to navigate the complexities of today’s markets, while focusing squarely on what matters most – your financial success.

Contact Shaw and Partners today at www.shawandparnters.co.nz to start your personalised investment journey.

Shaw and Partners Financial Services. Your Partners in Building and Preserving Wealth.