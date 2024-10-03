Shaping the future of transportation

This story was prepared by Custom Fleet and is being published by NZ Herald as advertorial.

Tracking New Zealand’s journey to net zero.

The Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority reports that the transport sector accounts for 44% of New Zealand’s energy-related emissions, highlighting the critical need for decarbonisation in our journey toward net zero.

While the conversation often centres on electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles, the future of transportation encompasses much more than just fuel types. Elroi Levi, vice-president of sales at Custom Fleet, emphasises the importance of focusing on sustainable mobility solutions.

“The future of transport will require a diverse mix of approaches, including electrification, alternative mobility options, comprehensive fleet management, and data-driven insights,” Levi states.

Taking this into account, Levi says reshaping our automotive future is essential. “We must navigate evolving technological, environmental, and regulatory demands. Sustainability is a driving force, especially as regulations like New Zealand’s Clean Car Standard (CCS) impose stricter CO2 and fuel efficiency targets.”

Technology plays a pivotal role in advancing fleet decarbonisation. “As vehicles become more connected and intelligent, effective data management is increasingly vital. At Custom Fleet, we prioritise minimising environmental impact through informed choices in vehicles and technology to create more sustainable and efficient fleets.”

For instance, Custom Fleet has partnered with Fletchers New Zealand, a major local construction company, to decarbonise its fleet. “Through our ARC program, the fleet industry’s first turnkey electrification program, we support their transition in various ways, including hybrid vehicle conversions and optimising vehicle efficiency. With 70% of Fletchers’ fleet consisting of utes, we addressed the challenge of limited low-emission options by converting them to Toyota RAV4 hybrids, achieving a 50% reduction in emissions,” Levi shares.

In terms of utilisation and efficiency, Custom Fleet’s analysis identified that over 100 of Fletcher’s Hilux utes were underutilised. “We replaced these with hybrid alternatives, helping Fletchers advance its goal of a 30% emissions reduction by 2030 and achieving significant ongoing savings to leasing costs,” Levi notes.

Going beyond this, Custom Fleet leverages its global network with Element to offer tailor-made, eco-friendly vehicle options and manage supply chain challenges. “We use data-driven insights to align our solutions with Fletchers’ sustainability goals,” he adds.

Levi emphasises that Custom Fleet’s strategic, data-driven approach has integrated seamlessly with Fletcher Building’s operations, showcasing our commitment to delivering significant environmental and financial benefits while aligning with client objectives.

Working collaboratively with clients on their decarbonisation journeys has prompted Custom Fleet to reimagine its own operations. This includes substantial investments in data, technology, and training programs that empower staff to navigate the evolving transport landscape.

“We’ve also launched a new hub in Singapore to strengthen our relationships with vehicle manufacturers in Asia. This strategic move ensures early access to global transport technology trends, integrating Australia and New Zealand into the broader APAC region as part of a global Element initiative,” Levi explains.

“Through our ARC program, we are accelerating the shift to zero-emissions fleets by collaborating with energy companies and external partners. This initiative aims to make cleaner transportation a reality.”