Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sponsored by Big Save

Big Save

Shake-up in NZ whiteware industry


A major Kiwi-owned retailer says it is shaking up how whiteware is sold in New Zealand – a move that was sparked by a bad shopping experience.

A couple of years ago, Lily Salter – director of furniture and bed retailer Big Save – went shopping for a washing machine.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save