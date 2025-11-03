Where excellence meets everyday living.

This content was produced by Settlers Lifestyle Village and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

When it comes to choosing a place to retire, awards might not be the first thing people think about. But when those awards are decided by the people who live there and their friends and families, they say something important. They speak to trust, to genuine care, and to the kind of community that can’t be built overnight.

This year, Settlers Lifestyle Village has once again been recognised among New Zealand’s best, taking home top honours in the 2025 New Zealand’s Best Awards – a programme that celebrates excellence across aged care, retirement, and lifestyle villages nationwide.

Unlike many industry accolades, these awards aren’t judged by panels or polished submissions. They’re based on independent reviews from the people who know these places best – the ones who call them home. That’s what makes this recognition especially meaningful for the team behind Settlers.

Settlers received the Enduring Excellence Trophy for consistently high resident satisfaction over the past five years. This is a rare honour awarded to only six villages in the past decade. It’s not just a measure of quality facilities, but of something deeper: a place where people genuinely love to live.

Premier Lifestyle Villages CEO Terry Middlemost says it all comes down to the people.

“These awards celebrate the best of the best across New Zealand, and we’re incredibly proud to be recognised again. It’s a credit to our amazing team at Settlers, who show up every day with warmth, dedication, and a true passion for making our village such a wonderful place to live.”

The village was also a finalist for Best Large Retirement Village – North Island, a category it has won four years running. To even reach that stage, a village must achieve at least 90% in resident and visitor satisfaction – placing Settlers firmly among the top 5% nationwide.

For residents, it’s easy to see why. One long-time villager put it simply: “The staff and management are so considerate and nothing is too much trouble. The grounds are kept to such a high standard – it feels like living in a Mediterranean resort!”

Another added: “Easily the best lifestyle village in Auckland.”

From beautifully maintained gardens and resort-style amenities to vibrant social events, whether it’s the ladies’ happy hour, a friendly chat in the bloke’s shed, or a stroll among the gardens, Settlers is designed around connection. It’s a place where friendships form naturally, and where residents feel truly at home.

Tania Ryan, General Manager for Seniors New Zealand, says the awards reflect what really matters: “These acknowledgments give families confidence and create pride within the community. Settlers continues to set the standard for excellence year after year.”

As New Zealand’s ageing population grows, the demand for quality retirement living has never been greater. At Settlers, that quality is more than a promise, it’s a lived experience, every day. Because at the heart of its success is something simple yet profound: people caring for people.