Secret agent in the supermarket

She looks like an ordinary shopper - with an important mission.

It sounds vaguely James Bond – a mysterious woman called Natasha with a secret mission and playing a role.

Natasha is a mystery shopper but, while her role might shed light on real savings on a weekly shop, it doesn't have James Bond glamour. After all, who among us would opt to do two supermarket shopping trips within the space of a couple of hours?

That's what Natasha (whose identity is kept under wraps so she can continue to carry out incognito missions) did in her mystery shopper assignment – comparing prices between PAK'nSAVE Tauriko and Countdown Greerton supermarkets as part of PAK'nSAVE's Shop Off scheme.

A longstanding comparison tool between the two supermarkets, Shop Offs are part PAK'nSAVE's commitment to low prices. Shoppers are enlisted from across the country to complete their normal weekly shop at their local PAK'nSAVE and then at Countdown.

Natasha matched item for item as closely as possible between the two supermarkets, shopping at PAK'nSAVE Tauriko first on September 23 and beginning the shop at Countdown Greerton within an hour. The purchases were then critically analysed to make sure equivalent products were being compared, taking into consideration pack sizes, weighted products, brand differences and any out of stocks.

She bought a typical weekly shop for her household including fruit, vegetables, crumbed fish fillets, chicken tenderloins, beef mince, wholemeal wraps, milk, salt, flour, yoghurt, potato chips and toilet paper. Her two expeditions showed PAK'nSAVE Tauriko was cheaper. The items she bought there for herself and her husband totalled $234.76; the comparable shop at Countdown Greerton came in at $280.73.*

That's a difference of $45.97. The findings are featuring in one of PAK'nSAVE's distinctive TV commercials, with Natasha portrayed by her own stick figure alongside the supermarket's iconic Stickman (voiced by comedian Paul Ego).

"I'd always seen those ads and wondered if they were real people who did the two different shops," says Natasha. "I thought maybe they did it by click and collect or someone just went around and noted prices. Now I know it's an actual shop done by real people."

Natasha had no idea she'd be doing the PAK'nSAVE Shop Off when she applied to do a confidential assignment a couple of months ago. She has worked as a mystery shopper for a research company for eight months, doing around one assignment a month to supplement her income from her part-time administration job.

She has visited a range of companies, filing a report afterwards on aspects like service, amenities and prices at everything from retail stores to car sales firms, with her feedback valuable evidence for the company as to the effect of the customer experience: "I enjoy it, you get to go in and pretend to be buying certain things, like diamond earrings from a jeweller; it can be fun," Natasha says.

All she knew about the PAK'nSAVE assignment to start with was that it would involve buying groceries. Natasha was given the money to pay for both loads of groceries; ending up with so much food afterwards was a rare treat. "I was very grateful I got to keep it all," she says, though she also gave some to her neighbour.

She wasn't surprised PAK'nSAVE Tauriko was the cheaper of the two: "But I was surprised to see how big the difference was. If you're able to make a saving like that every week, it really adds up. That's money you can spend on petrol, or on school fees for children, or on having a treat like takeaways."

Natasha says if she wasn't already a PAK'nSAVE shopper, being involved in the Shop Off would have convinced her to start shopping there. "My cousin suggested I should try PAK'nSAVE because I was noticing how much groceries had gone up. We have a budget we have to stick to and, with the rising cost of everything, it was a struggle.

"I noticed the difference in prices straight away. I was spending a lot less and that meant being able to afford treats sometimes – like gourmet food or cheese and crackers – which we wouldn't normally buy."

The assignment has reinforced her view that she's making her money go further by shopping at PAK'nSAVE: "These days, when everything is so expensive, you do have to be careful and it is good to know you are getting value for money."

Hannah Massie, Marketing Manager, Retail for PAK'nSAVE says: "Everything we do, we do to save our customers money at PAK'nSAVE; our Shop Offs are such an important part of our mission to save Kiwis money at checkout. Whether you're a student buying for one or shopping for a family of four, PAK'nSAVE's low prices can make a real difference.

"It's fantastic to see real people like Natasha, making real savings just by shopping with us – that's what PAK'nSAVE is all about."

*Groceries selected by Natasha. Equivalent (not exact) shops conducted. Weighted products and pack sizes equalised. Check out the shopping lists and other benefits received at paknsave.co.nz/shop-off