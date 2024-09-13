Search and rescue charity needs heroes

New Zealand Land Search and Rescue

New Zealand Land Search and Rescue is a volunteer organisation committed to providing essential search and rescue services across the country’s diverse environments. Their mission is to assist anyone who is lost, missing, or injured, whether in urban areas, remote wilderness, or rural settings. With over 3300 dedicated volunteers, New Zealand Land Search and Rescue operates around the clock, ensuring that help is available whenever and wherever it’s needed.

New Zealand Land Search and Rescue conducts more than 495 search and rescue operations annually, aiding approximately 600 individuals each year. Volunteers are trained to respond to a variety of situations, from searching for missing children with cognitive impairments and elderly individuals to locating overdue adventurers or farmers.

Each New Zealand Land Search and Rescue volunteer undergoes rigorous training to ensure they are fully prepared for the challenges they might face. Volunteers are not only self-reliant but also capable of performing a wide range of tasks essential to successful search and rescue missions. This includes using specialised search techniques to locate missing persons, providing first aid on the spot, and managing stretchers to transport the injured. The comprehensive training ensures that volunteers can adapt to the demands of various environments, whether it’s a dense forest, a remote mountain range, or an urban neighbourhood.

In the 2023/24 year alone, New Zealand Land Search and Rescue volunteers saved 41 lives, rescued 199 people, and assisted 188 others. Their commitment to public safety is reflected in the more than 167,962 hours they contribute annually. These hours encompass not only active search and rescue operations but also ongoing training and community safety initiatives, ensuring that volunteers remain ready to respond effectively in emergencies.

New Zealand Land Search and Rescue is deeply committed to enhancing community safety, and while they do not have a formal educational programme, they actively promote safety awareness through school visits and community events organised by local groups. These efforts complement their primary focus on search and rescue operations, allowing them to contribute to safety education in the communities they serve.

As a non-profit organisation, New Zealand Land Search and Rescue relies heavily on donations to sustain its operations. Public support is crucial in maintaining the necessary resources, including the equipment and training that enable volunteers to carry out their life-saving work. Donations directly impact the organisation’s ability to respond to emergencies efficiently and effectively.

Volunteers are the backbone of New Zealand Land Search and Rescue, and new members are always welcome. Whether you’re interested in field operations or supporting roles, there are various opportunities to contribute to this vital service. By joining New Zealand Land Search and Rescue, you become part of a team dedicated to saving lives and ensuring the safety of all who venture into New Zealand’s diverse landscapes.

