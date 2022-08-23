Satellite measuring carbon emissions

China National Space Administration/Zheng Taotao

Chinese satellite gains data on how forests help reduce emissions

One of the pressing issues when it comes to reducing carbon levels on the planet is accurate measurement – and China has just launched a carbon monitoring satellite to help the country's efforts to peak CO2 emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060.

The satellite, called Goumang after the god of forests in Chinese mythology, is designed to measure carbon sinks – natural carbon processing ecosystems (such as oceans and forests) which take carbon from the air and store it, releasing oxygen (in the case of forests). Oceans are regarded as the biggest carbon sinks, closely followed by forests – and China's vast forests are now being viewed by Goumang's piercing vision.

Goumang will orbit at an altitude of 506km and is able to detect and measure vegetation biomass, atmospheric aerosol and chlorophyll fluorescence through comprehensive remote sensing means, including laser, multi-angle, multi-spectral, hyperspectral, and polarisation, according to Cao Haiyi, chief designer of Goumang.

It will provide a wide variety of services, such as monitoring carbon in the terrestrial ecosystem, surveying and monitoring terrestrial ecology and resources, monitoring and evaluating major environmental protection projects, monitoring the atmospheric environment, and obtaining data about the effect of aerosols on climate change.

Photo/ China National Space Administration

Gouman will also assist with disaster monitoring and evaluation and agricultural forecasting. It will significantly boost quantitative land remote sensing in China.

One of the problems with forests as carbon sinks is that they have a maximum limit.

Goumang will obtain information about global forest carbon – enhancing China's ability to monitor and measure carbon sinks in various ecosystems, including forests, grasslands, wetlands and desert land.

It can monitor key data on carbon sink capacity of forests, including plant height, vegetation coverage, chlorophyll fluorescence, and PM2.5 concentrations, helping to improve the efficiency and accuracy of carbon sink measurement.

The multi-beam laser radar enables the satellite to measure the height of a tree by calculating the difference between the time when the laser beams scan the crown of the tree and the time when the laser beams scan the ground.

The satellite has five multi-spectral cameras, which can help monitor the Earth from five angles. This enables the satellite to accurately measure vegetation coverage and the density of forests. The five multi-spectral cameras can help the satellite create a three-dimensional map with high accuracy of the distribution of vegetation in the areas monitored.

The satellite's ability to accurately map the distribution of chlorophyll fluorescence offers important support for the efficient and precise measurement of carbon sinks.

Goumang can also detect PM2.5 concentrations in many different, precise ways. PM2.5 is an air pollutant which can endanger people'as health when levels are high. The satellite will provide information about PM2.5 concentrations from three dimensions, guaranteeing a higher level of accuracy for atmospheric correction.

The launch of Goumang marked the 430th mission of the Long March rocket family. Launched on the same rocket were two small satellites, namely the Jiaotong 4 and the Minhang Youth.

Jiaotong 4 will be used to collect information about ship movements and flight statuses around the globe, as well as information about the global Internet of Things (IoT). The Minhang Youth is designed to be a platform for young students to take part in space science research and engineering practice activities, including satellite design, satellite R&D, satellite payloads, and satellite launch.

It will carry out applied scientific research on space-Earth integrated carbon source monitoring.