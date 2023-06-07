Feel your senses come alive as you absorb the energy and the natural beauty of Sydney and New South Wales. Join Sam Wallace as he explores the Port Stephens region with an exhilarating ride with Sand Dune Adventure, gets up close to a koala at the Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary and enjoys the local seafood at Rick Stein’s at Bannister Port Stephens. Plus watch as Sam’s journey continues to explore Sydney’s newest art experience at the Art Gallery of NSW and a touch Sydney’s nightlife.