Voyager 2023 media awards

Sam hits the top spots of NSW

Feel your senses come alive as you absorb the energy and the natural beauty of Sydney and New South Wales. Join Sam Wallace as he explores the Port Stephens region with an exhilarating ride with Sand Dune Adventure, gets up close to a koala at the Port Stephens Koala Sanctuary and enjoys the local seafood at Rick Stein’s at Bannister Port Stephens. Plus watch as Sam’s journey continues to explore Sydney’s newest art experience at the Art Gallery of NSW and a touch Sydney’s nightlife.

Latest Video

Ruakura Superhub
Video

Ruakura Superhub

Tainui Group Holdings' master-planned development, the Ruakura Superhub, is rising fast beside the Waikato Expressway at Hamilton. Video / NZ Herald

Smokefree Rockquest: Waikato
Entertainment

Smokefree Rockquest: Waikato

The birthplace of the electric fence, and Kiwi music icons Katchafire, Devilskin, and Kimbra, this week for On The Road we headed to... Waikato! This series has been made with the support of NZ On Air.