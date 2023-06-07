Latest Video
Car fire on Auckland's Southern Motorway
A car caught fire on Auckland's Southern Motorway this morning. Video / Manpreet Brar
MetService National Weather: June 7th-9th
MetService Christchurch Weather: June 8th
MetService Wellington Weather: June 8th
MetService Auckland Weather: June 8th
Focus: Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka addresses Parliament
The Fijian Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka looks towards to a 'new level of expanded strategic cooperation' with New Zealand. Video / Mark Mitchell
Rebel Wilson talks secret romance with a woman
Rebel Wilson talks secret romance with a woman. Pitch Perfect actress talks openly about the secret relationship that resulted in her being "dumped." Video / U Up?
Focus: Supermarket trolley locks installed as public backlash grows against dumpings
Countdown has rolled out trolley locks at 12 undisclosed stores amid public backlash of dumping within communities. Video / NZ Herald
Truck spills 22 tonnes of glue on highway onramp
A container truck rolled, spilling 22 tonnes of carpet glue in South Auckland. Video / Michael Craig
Whānau Matters: Episode 17 - Domestic Violence
It’s not ok to inflict pain on whānau, physical or emotional. There’s always another way. Have you heard about red brain / green brain? Video / Kōwhai Productions
Kea Kids News: TikTok star Uce Gang is going strong on some big goals
TikTok sensation Uce Gang has officially hit the quarter mark of a 100-week fitness challenge! Kea Kids News reporter Mavrik talks to Uce Gang about the process, and gets a few dance tips. Video / Kea Kids News
Focus: PM admits Michael Wood was asked 6 times to ditch airport shares
PM Chris Hipkins admits Michael Wood was asked 6 times to ditch his Auckland Airport shares. Video / Mark Mitchell
Man arrested in relation to Linda Woods death
A man has been arrested today and will appear in court tomorrow in relation to the death of Linda Woods.
Focus: Questions over Michael Wood’s Auckland Airport shares
Questions over Michael Wood’s Auckland Airport shares controversy. Video / Parliament TV
MetService Severe Weather: June 6th
MetService Severe Weather: June 6th. Video / Metservice
Focus: Auckland's Armageddon 2023 highlights
NZ's biggest pop culture expo returned to Auckland after four years of contending with border restrictions and concerns over the future of their venue. Video / Carson Bluck
Focus: Michael Wood speaking to media after being stood-down
Cabinet Minister Michael Wood speaking to media after being stood-down as Transport Minister. Video / Mark Mitchell
Focus: PM on standing down Transport Minister Michael Wood
The Prime Minister, Chris Hipkins, on standing down Transport Minister Michael Wood. Video / Mark Mitchell
Wētā Workshop's new 3D billboards to promote Wētā Workshop Unleashed
Wētā Workshop's new 3D billboards to promote Wētā Workshop Unleashed. Video / NZ Herald
Dog secures longest tongue record
Dog secures longest tongue record with licker longer than a soda can. Video / Guinness World Records
Jennifer Aniston praised for embracing her naturally silver strands
In a video promoting the most recent release from her haircare company, LolaVie, Jennifer Aniston is receiving acclaim on Instagram for embracing her naturally silver strands. Video / jenniferaniston
Focus: Tama Potaka - six months as Hamilton West MP
Six months into his tenure as the Hamilton West MP, Tama Potaka has earned a reputation as a fitness enthusiast and push-up aficionado. Video / Mike Scott
Apple unveils ‘Vision Pro’ goggles
Apple unveiled a long-rumored headset that will place its users between the virtual and real world. Video / Apple
US Ship’s close-call in Taiwan Strait with Chinese destroyer
US releases video showing close-call in Taiwan Strait with Chinese destroyer. Video / AP
Focus: Party leaders on proposed electoral law reforms
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and National leader Christopher Luxon give their take on the proposed electoral law reforms. Video / Mark Mitchell
Focus: Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and National leader Christopher Luxon on the Michael Wood airport shares scandal
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and National Party leader Christopher Luxon on the Michael Wood airport shares scandal. Video / Mark Mitchell
Focus: Transport Minister Michael Wood fronts media over his Auckland Airport shares
Transport Minister Michael Wood fronts the media over his Auckland Airport shares. Video / Mark Mitchell
Markets with Madison: Construction slowdown hits suppliers
Building product supplier Metro Performance Glass is seeing demand slow and expects it to get worse. Plus, bio-tech company Pacific Edge is awaiting a decision over its Medicare cover.
New tasers for Police, Teachers taking on Tate | Focus Morning Bulletin: 06 June, 2023
How new tasers could see frontline police turn to wearing body cameras, cops swarn Auckland park pursuing dirk bike riders in massive operation and teachers sound the alarm over the ‘king of toxic masculinity’. Video / NZ Herald
The best time to visit Bali for a getaway
Bali is a must do destination for those seeking a cultural and wellness based holiday. With warm temperatures year round there is no better time to go. Video / Sarah Pollok
Ruakura Superhub
Tainui Group Holdings' master-planned development, the Ruakura Superhub, is rising fast beside the Waikato Expressway at Hamilton. Video / NZ Herald
Premium: Derek Handley's 'bank alternative' for first-home buyers
Entrepreneur Derek Handley on his latest venture: Aera, a 'bank alternative' aimed at first-home buyers. Video / NZ Herald
Financier launches new $100m+ fund
NZMS 1st is a new financier raising money from wholesale investors for new property development projects. Video / Supplied
Provocative sculpture on Bondi Beach highlights plastic waste problem
Bondi Mayor Paula Masselos responds to a giant recycled plastic poo on Bondi Beach to highlight waste plastic in our oceans on World Environment Day. Video / Supplied
Police swarm Ngati Otara park, pursue Killer Beez members on bikes
A massive police operation is under way in Otara in South Auckland with up to 100 officers seen pursuing Killer Beez members on dirt bikes. Video / Hayden Woodward
Whānau Matters: Episode 16 - Consent
For some people there are some issues that they will find difficult to talk to their kids about, but they need to be discussed. Video / Kōwhai Productions
Smokefree Rockquest: Waikato
The birthplace of the electric fence, and Kiwi music icons Katchafire, Devilskin, and Kimbra, this week for On The Road we headed to... Waikato! This series has been made with the support of NZ On Air.
Focus: Dame Jacinda Ardern is honoured in King's Birthday Honours list 2023
Ex Prime Minister and now Dame Jacinda Ardern is honoured with the second highest accolade, Dame Grand Companion as a part of the King’s Birthday and Coronation Honours List 2023. Video / NZ Herald
Focus: King's Birthday honours for Black Ferns Coach and Co-Captain
Black Ferns Coach Wayne Smith has been honoured as a Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit, while Black Ferns Co-Captain Ruahei Demant will become a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit. Video / NZ Herald / Getty