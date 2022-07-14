Rewriting the book on plant-based food

Raglan Food Co. Photo / Supplied.

How to ensure you buy products good for you - and the planet. This content – where Tesh Randall, co-founder of the Raglan Food Co, shares her top 7 tips – was prepared by the company and is being published by NZME as advertorial.

Food choices and how we eat is increasingly weighing on the minds of consumers as they consider their health and the health of the planet.

But, as more consumers turn to dairy-free and plant-based eating, they are becoming less willing to compromise on taste and quality.

On closer investigation of plant-based or dairy-free alternatives in staples like yoghurt, bread, mayonnaise and butter, we tend to find they're filled with unhealthy stabilisers, gelling agents, colours, preservatives, and sugars.

Consumers want clarity and transparency – not only to avoid greenwashing but also to ensure the products taste great, are good for their health, and genuinely better for the planet.

Tesh Randall, co-founder of the Raglan Food Co. Photo / Supplied.

I found myself in this predicament back in 2014. I couldn't find a dairy-free yoghurt that wasn't full of nasties or tasted any good, so I made one myself. Now I'm sharing my knowledge with those considering their eating habits, and to lift the vibe on what plant-based eating can be. It should be uncompromisingly good food for you, your loved ones, and the planet.

So here are my seven top tips for high-vibing, plant-based and dairy-free eating.

1. Don't compromise on taste – We are seeing new plant-based and dairy-free products that are truly delicious. Look for a taste award like the Outstanding Food Producer Awards or NZ Food Awards as a sign of a great tasting product. We've built Raglan Food Co on the ethos that our products should taste amazing and be good for you and the planet. I'm often told, by all sorts of people, that they love our yoghurt because of its taste. It's mild, thick and creamy and people feel good eating it.

2. Less is more – A careful read of the label for quality ingredients and clean processing will help guide you. The fewer the ingredients on the list, and no numbers, the better. We have a real focus to make our products as simple and delicious as possible. Our Vanilla Bean yoghurt for example has only five ingredients, whereas some of our competitors have 15.

3. Thickeners and oils – Thickeners, often called gums, and even flours will be used to mimic the thick and creamy texture of food. If a product uses oils, like a mayo or aioli, check if it's a New Zealand-grown, GMO-free oil. Raglan Food Co's Vegan Mayo and Aioli use a non-GMO, cold-pressed NZ rapeseed oil alongside organic apple cider vinegar and organic flaxseeds.

4. Avoid the refined sugar trap – Often a trick to sweeten and mask all the fillers and stabilisers. Look for naturally sweetened products that use real fruit instead of acidity regulators and lots of refined sugars.

5. (Truly) better for the planet – Certifications can be a great shorthand to feel reassured that the product is produced with the best intentions and minimal impact on the planet. Just make sure they're authentic and rigorous. Raglan Food Co are the only Carbon Zero and Certified B Corporation yoghurt company in New Zealand.

6. Reuse and recycle packaging – Consider the packaging. Is it glass? Is it made from a recyclable material and is it easily recyclable (or even better, reusable) in your local town? Minimising your packaging consumption and keeping it out of landfill is one way to make an individual impact on the health of our planet.

7. Support brands who give back – Locally made products from companies who give back to their local communities and take care of their people are better for New Zealand and all of us. Check out the company's initiatives and policies to know that they are not only 'doing good' for you, but 'doing good' in their community too.