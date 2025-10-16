Retirement dining, redefined

This article was prepared by Fairview Lifestyle Village and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

After a lifetime of cooking for family, hosting dinners, and figuring out “what’s for tea” night after night, wouldn’t it be lovely to simply sit back and let someone else take the reins? At Fairview Lifestyle Village, that’s exactly what’s on the menu, not just food, but freedom. Freedom from the stove, from the dishes, and from the monotony of mealtime. In its place? Variety, connection, and a chef who truly understands the value of a well-cooked meal.

At the heart of Fairview’s dining experience is head chef Noris, a quiet achiever with an impressive culinary pedigree. Originally from the Philippines, Noris has spent more than 15 years honing his craft in Italian kitchens, Japanese restaurants, and even a Michelin-starred resort in China. Now, he brings that same level of care and creativity to the residents of Fairview.

“When you cook for the same people every day, you start to learn what brings them joy,” Noris tells me, as he checks in with a smiling resident over their lunch order. “I love taking them around the world, one plate at a time.”

Indeed, the menu here is anything but ordinary. With rotating weekly themes, think Mediterranean one week, Southeast Asian the next – residents enjoy a culinary tour without ever leaving the dining room. It’s part of what makes life at Fairview feel vibrant and full of surprise.

One much-loved event is the monthly Happy Tuesday Dinner; a themed two-for-one evening that’s as much about companionship as cuisine. February’s French soirée featured golden roasted chicken with herbs, a velvety ratatouille, and a passionfruit panna cotta that left guests asking for seconds. “It’s like going out to a restaurant,” one resident said. “But better, because I know half the room!”

New residents are welcomed with open arms and an elegant high tea. Think: warm scones with jam and cream, featherlight vanilla cupcakes, and just the right zing in a crispy jalapeño croquette. The tea may be fine, but it’s the thoughtful touch that leaves a lasting impression.

Of course, not every meal needs to be a culinary adventure. For those days when only a classic will do, Fairview serves up comfort staples, like eggs benedict, a proper Kiwi burger, or a hearty big breakfast. All meals can be tailored for dietary needs, and the kitchen is more than happy to take requests. In fact, there’s even a suggestion box in the dining room. Noris reads every one.

“I’ve had requests for everything from lamb roasts to Filipino adobo,” he says with a smile. “It keeps me on my toes.”

It’s this mix of creativity, familiarity, and genuine care that sets Fairview apart. Because here, food is more than fuel, it’s a shared experience, a memory in the making, and a reminder that some of life’s finest pleasures are served warm, with a good conversation.

Want to taste the difference for yourself? Visit Fairview Lifestyle Village and discover how good retirement living can truly be. Book a tour, come for a meal, and see what’s cooking.