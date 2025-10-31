Retire into real living in Matamata

This content was prepared by Matamata Country Club and is being published by NZME as advertorial.

Retirement isn’t about stepping back; it’s about living the life you’ve earned. At Matamata Country Club, nestled at the foot of the Kaimai Ranges and surrounded by rolling green hills, you’ll find a welcoming community that already feels like home.

Matamata Country Club is part of the Sanderson Group legacy, a family-owned and operated company with more than 30 years’ experience redefining retirement living across New Zealand. Each village built is crafted to be better than the last, and Matamata is no exception.

With 18 villas are already occupied, and their story is only just beginning with a growing community already thriving. The grounds are immaculately maintained, lawns trimmed weekly, streets kept pristine, and a sense of calm everywhere you look. It’s the sort of attention to detail that reflects the pride of everyone who works at Matamata Country Club, and the residents who now call this place home.

The highly anticipated clubhouse is now taking shape and will soon become the social heart of the community, featuring a cinema, library, café, bar and restaurant, and billiard room.

Once completed, the Village will boast 3km of walking tracks winding through landscaped gardens and native greenery, while an already established extraordinary 5ha reserve – protected after native bats were discovered on site – provides a permanent sanctuary for wildlife and residents alike. It’s a rare touch of beauty that will never be built on, offering peace, privacy, and connection to nature. Few retirement communities can claim a setting like this.

Each villa at Matamata Country Club can be tailored from the ground up. From kitchen finishes to layout preferences, residents have the freedom to design a home that truly reflects them. A limited number of completed show homes are also available now, ready to move in and start living without the wait.

When finished, the Village will boast 132 villas and on-site care facilities, offering residents the confidence of knowing support is there should they ever need it. It’s this peace of mind, combined with the environment, that makes Matamata Country Club a community like no other. And yes, it’s proudly pet-friendly because family comes in many forms; paws, whiskers and all.

Every sunrise over the Kaimai Ranges is a reminder that life here is anything but ordinary. At Matamata Country Club, this isn’t retirement – it’s living, and residents aren’t waiting for the future; they’re already living it.

