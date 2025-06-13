Remuera’s local hearing experts

This article was prepared by Triton Hearing and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

At Triton Hearing Remuera, hearing care isn’t just about devices – it’s about bringing people back to the moments that matter. Whether it’s a catch-up in a noisy cafe or hearing birds on Mt Hobson, every sound counts.

Located at 139 Remuera Rd, our clinic is easy to access, with dedicated onsite parking, wheelchair access, and a quiet, welcoming space where your hearing needs come first.

Our team takes pride in building long-term relationships, starting with Client Care Manager Liz Yeo, who brings genuine warmth and experience to every appointment.

“I’ve seen first-hand the difference hearing care makes – my own dad was a Triton client long before I joined the team. Now I get to help others the same way.”

Liz is known for recognising returning clients the moment they walk in – especially one memorable moment when a long-time client claimed their prize as the winner of Triton’s “Hear the Future to Win” competition.

Supporting Liz are two dedicated audiologists: Gary Cheng and Kathy Liu – both passionate about personalised care and meaningful connection.

Gary Cheng, an audiologist with a Master of Audiology and a special interest in Lyric hearing aids, says:

“I enjoy helping people reconnect with their loved ones. That moment when someone hears clearly again – that’s what makes this work so rewarding.”

Kathy Liu, an audiologist who completed her clinical training overseas, brings a compassionate, client-first approach.

“Everyone’s hearing journey is different, and I love building relationships through that process. It’s about support, not just sound.”

Whether you’re navigating your first hearing check or upgrading to new technology, the Remuera clinic makes it simple and stress-free with:

Free hearing checks

10-day no-obligation trials

ACC and government-funded hearing aids, including options from just $495

With Lifetime Free Care, every Triton client receives in-clinic support for the life of their hearing aids*. And with Virtual Hearing Care, you can get expert advice from the comfort of your home.

Our clinic is proud to offer the latest innovations – like the Phonak Audéo™ Sphere, which delivers outstanding speech clarity in challenging environments. But it’s the people behind the technology who make all the difference.

“The team go to extremes with help and information,” says a Remuera client. “They make you feel truly cared for.”

Triton Hearing Remuera has proudly served the local community – including Epsom, Mt Albert, Ōrākei, Kingsland, and Parnell – for over 10 years, creating lasting connections along the way.

Visit us at 139 Remuera Rd, Remuera or give us a call on 09 973 5640 to book your free hearing check.

