Reconnect with the extraordinary

Fiordland luxury: small groups, expert guides and gourmet dining.

Within New Zealand’s Fiordland National Park lies an experience that defies the ordinary – a journey through the Hollyford Valley. Here, in the rugged landscapes of New Zealand’s Te Tai Poutini (West Coast), manuhiri (guests) discover a journey rich in history, awe-inspiring scenery, and luxury.

Operated by Ngāi Tahu Tourism, the Hollyford Wilderness Experience delivers an all-inclusive encounter with Fiordland’s remarkable landscape. Small group sizes (capped at 16 per trip) mean a personal, intimate experience, allowing guests to connect more deeply with the land and each other.

Each day brings a new chapter of discovery led by expert guides, whose knowledge and passion for the Hollyford Valley animate every step of the journey. Their storytelling spans centuries, weaving tales of local Māori history and early explorers. The guides’ knowledge extends beyond history, revealing the secrets of Fiordland’s podocarp forests, unique birdlife, and native plant species.

The Hollyford Wilderness Experience goes beyond adventure to redefine comfort in the wild. Nights are spent in well-appointed lodges, blending luxury with wilderness. Each lodge boasts private ensuites, sumptuous bedding, and gourmet dining. As dusk settles, a three-course meal prepared from fresh and local ingredients is served. After a day of exploration, you can relax with a well-deserved beer or wine, recounting stories with fellow travellers and enjoying the new wood-fired hot tubs, installed recently at Waitai Lodge.

The journey through Hollyford Valley is an immersive experience that covers both ground and sky. A thrilling jetboat ride through the valley’s winding rivers offers a unique perspective of Fiordland’s grandeur, cutting through the wilderness at exhilarating speeds. The adventure crescendos with an unforgettable helicopter flight over Milford Sound. Hovering above towering cliffs and waterfalls, manuhiri enjoy a bird’s-eye view of one of the world’s most stunning natural landscapes.

Despite the ruggedness of the landscape, manaakitanga (hospitality) is at the heart of the Hollyford Wilderness Experience. The journey is designed with comfort and ease in mind, so there’s no need to carry heavy packs.

More than a hike through breathtaking landscapes; it’s a journey into a living story. Mana whenua have a strong cultural connection to the whenua (land) and the Māori heritage of the area is woven into the guide’s narrative, enriching the journey with an authentic respect for the whenua and its ancestors.

The Hollyford Wilderness Experience offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to disconnect from the mundane and reconnect with the extraordinary, an adventure designed for those who seek a blend of luxury and raw, natural beauty. As an all-inclusive package, let us be your chauffeur, your chef and your guide as you adventure into some of New Zealand’s most beautiful scenery. Surrounded by ancient forests and dramatic coastlines, each guest becomes part of a timeless tale, one that only the Hollyford Valley can tell.

