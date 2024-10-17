Rainwater harvesting made easy

Just Tanks

This story was prepared by Just Tanks and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

Lynne Hudson is eagerly anticipating summer, because this year, she’s more prepared than ever. The avid gardener has installed two 1000-litre rainwater tanks on her Gate Pā property, giving her the freedom to keep her garden thriving, even during the driest months.

“I’ve been thinking about it for several years because I have a big garden that I love to spend time watering,” she says.

Hudson did plenty of homework on rainwater harvesting systems; her only hesitation was not knowing how to install the water tanks herself. It wasn’t until she talked to the team at Just Tanks that she realised just how easy it was.

“They came around to discuss what I’d be using the water for, where to put the tanks, whether I needed a pump and a concrete pad on my sloping section and even the most convenient place to put the tap,” she says. “They took care of everything.”

“The answer to New Zealand’s water worries is literally falling from the sky,” says Mike Marsden from Just Tanks. “Our Devan rainwater tanks not only take pressure off stormwater systems that can get overloaded in heavy downpours, but they can also be plumbed back into your toilet and washing machine.”

Hudson is thrilled that her Devan StormBANK is not only practical, it’s aesthetically pleasing.

“The Just Tanks system connects very tidily to the gutter collecting rain from one half of my roof. It’s removed a downpipe, so it’s improved the look of my house. It’s done beautifully and I really like it.”

“You can help alleviate demand on Tauranga’s water supply by installing a Slimline Rainwater Harvesting system,” says Marsden. “We’ve teamed up with Devan Plastics and Tauranga City Council to save you money. Tauranga City Council’s Rainwater Harvesting Incentives Scheme is designed to encourage the use of rainwater for a more sustainable future with a range of high-quality systems available at discounted rates.”

Hudson believes the eco-friendly water collection system will lift the value of her home if she eventually decides to sell, but until then, she’s saving money on her own water bill.

“I am so pleased with it already,” says Lynne. “I have a spa pool and the other day I topped it up. I have two vehicles to clean, I am really looking forward to water blasting my deck and being able to water my garden whenever I like over summer.”

“The Devan slimline designs fit nicely into any environment and there are 11 different colours to choose from,” says Marsden. “Our team offers free site visits, so give us a call today to discuss your water needs.”

