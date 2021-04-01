Questions over NZ's plastic recycling habits

Image / Supplied.

New research suggests many Kiwis think they are not recycling correctly.

Despite more than 98 per cent of Kiwis believing recycling is important, a recent survey shows 62 per cent think they may not be doing so correctly.

The research found that at least half of all New Zealanders don't realise it's possible to recycle 'soft plastics' such as lolly and chocolate wrappers and chip packets.

These were two key findings in research commissioned by Nestlé's KitKat brand carried out on the company's behalf in March by 3gem from a sample of 1000 New Zealanders.

It was conducted to determine New Zealanders' recycling knowledge and habits with results showing that more than 4.9 million or 98 per cent believe that recycling is important. However, three in five admit that they may not be recycling correctly.

According to the research 82 per cent of New Zealanders recycle regularly. But half (50 per cent) don't realise it's possible to recycle soft plastics, such as lolly and chocolate wrappers and chip packets, while a further 54 per cent incorrectly dispose of soft plastics in household recycling bins, meaning that those that do recycle may be sending it accidentally to landfill.

In light of this KitKat is moving to encourage and educate Kiwis to recycle correctly through a campaign it is calling 'Give the Planet a Break'. The brand is temporarily replacing its logo on its iconic four-finger milk chocolate bar packaging with a call to consumers to recycle the wrappers at participating stores and supermarkets.

KitKat spokesperson Fraser Shrimpton says the company knows Kiwis want to do better for the planet but aren't always sure how to recycle correctly. "That's why we've temporarily turned our iconic pack into a soft plastics recycling reminder, to support people on their own recycling journey.

"We're hoping this reminder will encourage Kiwis to give the planet a break by bagging up their soft plastics and dropping them off next time they visit their local participating supermarket."

Shrimpton says to recycle soft plastics correctly, householders need to collect all their soft plastic packaging such as chocolate wrappers, ice pack bags, frozen food bags and most clean cling film wraps and make sure they are clean, empty and dry.

They can then drop them into the Love NZ Soft Plastics Recycling bins at selected supermarket and other stores, something which only 25 per cent of respondents knew to do, according to the research.

Lyn Mayes, scheme manager of the Soft Plastic Recycling Scheme, said recycling of soft plastics is a journey New Zealand is now well and truly on.

"We know Kiwis want to do the right thing and encouragingly 46 per cent who took part in the survey have identified they want to see more soft plastic recycling facilities and locations," she says.

"This is why we have worked closely with industry partners over the last 12 months to increase accessibility.

"It's fantastic to see such a bold campaign from KitKat to help educate and encourage Kiwis to recycle their soft plastics," Mayes says.

"As we continue to roll-out the programme in more locations, we need Kiwis to do their bit, which will help keep soft plastics out of landfill and be recycled and repurposed into valuable materials such as fence posts, garden edging and cable covers."

Meanwhile Shrimpton says if people are not sure what can be recycled – and to help them work out what is considered soft plastic – they can go to www.kitkat.com.au/givetheplanetabreak

He says the Australasian Recycling Label (ARL) on each pack offers clear instructions on the best way to dispose of rubbish – including any special instructions to follow, like returning it to store for recycling.

Research also found that 44 per cent of Kiwis didn't recognise or weren't sure they recognised the ARL symbol, indicating further education may be needed to ensure Kiwis are recycling correctly.

"If the wrapper or plastic can be scrunched in your hand, it's often considered a soft plastic. So, double check the ARL label, hold onto it, and drop it off at the special soft plastics collection bin at a participating store.

To find a soft plastics recycling station near you go to www.recycling.kiwi.nz and for more information on recycling common household items including soft plastics go to www.nestle.co.nz.do-good-together

KitKat first launched in 1935 and is now sold in more than 80 countries. The famous 'Have a break, have a KitKat' strapline was first used in 1958, Its range has expanded from the original four finger milk chocolate bar to include a range of different flavours and formats ranging from Share Bars, Share Packs and Blocks to KitKat Chunky.