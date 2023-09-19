Quest to make cannabis lawful goes on

Photo / Getty Images.

Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party seeks a seat in Parliament.

New Zealand’s 2020 general election referendum on cannabis legalisation closed the divide of those for and against – with 48.4 per cent for, compared with 50.7 per cent against – a difference of 67,000 votes. As 2023′s elections loom, the Aotearoa Legalise Cannabis Party (ALCP) will again be represented across the country in its quest for legalisation.

Following the referendum result, former Prime Minister Helen Clark publicly said that she believed there was still a mandate for significant drug law reform.

Decriminalisation has been bandied around ever since, as debate continues and comparisons with other countries are made. The introduction of medicinal cannabis in 2020 has been available via doctor prescription only.

ALCP believes this does not necessarily help all people who could benefit. Cost is also an issue. Hemp products have since made significant inroads into the health arena – albeit strictly regulated. There is far more that can be achieved with hemp production, however – in terms of manufacturing, employment, not to mention the beneficial uses of hemp as a natural alternative to a wide range of aesthetic uses.

Hemp and cannabis sit side by side in the party’s promotion of natural products, which the party believe can have far-reaching benefits. As to legalising cannabis, ALCP co-leader Michael Appleby says New Zealand lags behind world trends.

More than 40 countries have legalised cannabis fully or partially for medical and/or recreational adult use. That doesn’t include those that have decriminalised possession of small amounts. Appleby says Germany has recently legalised cannabis. In June this year, Australia’s Legalise Cannabis party introduced personal use bills in NSW, Victoria, and Western Australia.

ALCP wants a regulated arena, which safeguards youth, promotes education, provides safe places, and allows adults the freedom to use cannabis – medicinally and recreationally.

A lawyer for 50 years, a barrister and lecturer, Appleby holds a master’s in law and has taught at universities of Auckland, Massey, Victoria, Otago, and Central Queensland (AUS). He is no stranger to the halls of power - either defending people on drug charges or mixing with political leaders and cabinet ministers.

He says there is complete hypocrisy within the system. In the decades he has worked for change, Appleby helped lead the fight to legalise industrial hemp and medical cannabis.

“The law is broken, and by regulating it, it’ll bring things under control.”

Appleby has run for Parliament in each election since founding ALCP in 1996. He intends running until the law is changed and past cannabis convictions are expunged.

“By bringing it off the black market, it’ll be safer for everyone. We want to be extremely clear - we are not about promoting the recreational use (that’s a personal choice), we are about ending prohibition. "

“As a lawyer, I see the misery of people’s lives, brought on by past convictions.”

In the far north, co-leader Maki Herbert – standing again for Te Tai Tokerau - is both apprehensive and excited by the upcoming election. She became involved with the party in 2010 and first stood in a byelection. From that initial tally of less than 100, Maki gained over 2100 votes in the last election, running third against current MP Kelvin Davis.

A grandmother, Maki says her connection with Hokianga and its people has earned her a reputation as someone with credibility. In the early days of the call to legalise cannabis, Maki says people were afraid.

Even accepting the unlikely possibility of ALCP gaining any seats at Parliament’s table in October, Maki says MMP is designed to present and be a voice for all. The belief that nearly 50 per cent of the voting public wants cannabis legalised should give all parliamentarians reason to review the situation.

“Why can’t we have a round table and a layered structure where all parties are represented – where people only come to the table with solutions? It is an interesting thought. We voted yes, to bring it under control.” says Maki.

To date, Parliament’s Justice Committee still has not finished an inquiry into the 2020 General Election and Referendums. The 2023 election will be held on October 14.

ALCP.org.nz

