Protect tomorrow, today

This article was prepared by nib and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

When life takes an unexpected plunge, will the people you love be protected?

No one likes to think about death. It can feel scary, or distant, and most of us would rather focus on the here and now.

But life doesn’t always go to plan. An unexpected loss, diagnosis, or injury doesn’t just bring fear, it brings financial stress and pressure for the whole family. Life and living insurance is one of the most important financial decisions you can make to protect your loved ones, ensuring they’re financially secure no matter what the future holds.

At nib, we’ve seen time and time again how important it is to prepare for life’s most difficult moments before they happen. Don’t wait for catastrophe, act now.

For psychologist, presenter, and author Nigel Latta, one phone call made all the difference.

In mid-2024, Nigel received the news no one wants to hear. He was diagnosed with stomach cancer that was not only inoperable, but – they said – incurable. Nigel and his wife were left shocked, upset, and didn’t know what to do. But they had to do something. They needed a lifeboat.

So the first call Nigel made after his diagnosis was to his insurance adviser, Andy. Like many people, Nigel couldn’t remember anything about his life or living insurance policies and was reeling with worry. What if he hadn’t paid it? What if it wasn’t enough?

He was scared that he had let down the people he cared about the most – that he was going to leave them with a mortgage and huge medical bills on top of the grief.

But then Andy answered the phone, and Nigel discovered that he’d been on the right track ever since taking out his policy years ago. They had some early payouts which would help cover things and settle their initial fears. He says he felt a huge weight lift off his shoulders on what was one of the hardest days of his life.

When it feels like you’re sinking, Life and Living Insurance provides a lifeboat.

If you’ve been injured or diagnosed with a serious medical condition, the last thing you want to be burdened with is financial strain. You want to focus on treatment and getting better. And in more serious cases of terminal diagnosis or unexpected death, you want the reassurance that your loved ones are taken care of once you’re gone. It might be uncomfortable to think about, but that’s why it’s important to think about it now.

At nib, our mission is simple: empowering you to take control of you and your family’s wellbeing so you can tackle whatever comes your way. That may be through our Life and Living Insurance options which can be tailored to suit your changing needs.

Because insurance isn’t just some words on a page, it has the potential to give you the most important thing – time with your loved ones to focus on the things that matter. It’s time that you can’t get back.

