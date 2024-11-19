Advertisement
Home / Sponsored Stories

Pathway to fleet decarbonisation

Advertorial by Custom Fleet

3 mins to read

This story was prepared by Custom Fleet and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

The adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in New Zealand has steadily grown, and navigating the transition to EVs will remain a key focus for many businesses in the coming years, says mobility specialists Custom Fleet.

According to Elroi Levi, VP of Sales for Custom Fleet, New Zealand, the key for many businesses is ensuring the adoption aligns with their financial and sustainability objectives.

“As the transition to EVs continues to gain momentum in New Zealand, it remains crucial to support and empower businesses in navigating this ongoing shift,” Levi said.”

“Each business will have its own unique objectives, whether focused on sustainability, financial goals, or a combination of both. At Custom Fleet, we are dedicated to supporting them on this journey, every step of the way.”

Custom Fleet, part of the Element Group globally, has released top recommendations for fleet decision-makers as part of its 2024 Accelerating Fleet Decarbonisation Regional Spotlight on New Zealand. These recommendations aim to drive fleet decarbonisation for New Zealand businesses.

“Governments around the globe have set ambitious, near-term carbon reduction and net-zero targets, while public sentiment increasingly demands greater action against climate change,” Levi said.

“These developments, coupled with corporate sustainability objectives and regulatory pressures, are propelling organisations worldwide towards the electrification of their fleets.

“Sustainability is one of our key strategic drivers and we walk the talk on it. Which is why we have already achieved full electrification in our internal ANZ fleet.

“As sustainability becomes the standard rather than the exception, we’re seeing that organisations in New Zealand are increasingly recognising the importance of aligning their operations with sustainability targets.

Levi said Custom Fleet operate within a global network that spans over 50 countries, providing access to valuable insights, world-leading best practices and learnings that help inform their approach to effective and efficient fleet management, including the electrification and decarbonisation of fleets.

This regional spotlight follows the release of the 2024 Global Electrification Report – Accelerating fleet decarbonisation by Element-Arval Global Alliance in collaboration with RMI.

The top recommendations for organisations to decarbonise and electrify their fleets include:

1. Create a roadmap for fleet decarbonisation

2. Assess EV readiness

3. Apply telematics data to enable EV transition and operations

4. Kick-off with smaller-scale EV deployment

“We believe that the insights and recommendations outlined in this Regional Spotlight can support and empower Kiwi businesses to better navigate the transition to electric vehicles in line with their financial and sustainability objectives,” said Levi.

