Pathway to fleet decarbonisation

The adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in New Zealand has steadily grown, and navigating the transition to EVs will remain a key focus for many businesses in the coming years, says mobility specialists Custom Fleet.

According to Elroi Levi, VP of Sales for Custom Fleet, New Zealand, the key for many businesses is ensuring the adoption aligns with their financial and sustainability objectives.

“As the transition to EVs continues to gain momentum in New Zealand, it remains crucial to support and empower businesses in navigating this ongoing shift,” Levi said.”

“Each business will have its own unique objectives, whether focused on sustainability, financial goals, or a combination of both. At Custom Fleet, we are dedicated to supporting them on this journey, every step of the way.”