Our products, our design, our mark

This story was prepared by Whanganui & Partners and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

Whanganui’s Unesco City of Design seal celebrates the city’s identity.

Introducing the Unesco City of Design seal. Whanganui has a newly-created tohu – a quality seal – to amplify our story and elevate the products, designs, projects and creativity of New Zealand’s one and only Unesco City of Design.

Whanganui & Partners developed the tohu with local businesses and the community in mind. The economic development team is now inviting Whanganui designers, manufacturers, creative businesses and cultural institutions to adopt the tohu as a mark of quality.

Whanganui & Partners worked with Tyrone Ohia and design agency Extended Whānau to develop the tohu. Tyrone is not only a highly respected and sought-after designer, he is also an advocate for Whanganui, the city in which he grew up and studied, attending the renowned Whanganui School of Design.

The tohu symbolises design that has been shaped by the Awa. The character of Whanganui comes from the Awa and its relationship to people. The Awa runs through our city, shaping the land as it flows and nourishes its surroundings.

The dynamic winding body of the tohu reflects this and represents the flowing energy of ideas and creativity. The koru that form the negative space interweave ideas of growth, potential, people and culture.

The tohu is free to access through Whanganui’s Unesco City of Design website. Local design-led businesses, cultural, educational and civic institutions can download the tohu and guidelines to sign up to uphold four fundamental principles. As businesses adopt the tohu, our community can expect to see the City of Design symbol on shopfronts and signage of businesses selling locally-designed goods and highlighted in the promotion of Whanganui as a destination to visit, work, study and invest in.

Internationally recognised and respected, the Unesco City of Design status elevates Whanganui’s products and connects us to a global Creative Cities Network. When businesses use the tohu, they join a community focused on developing new markets for our goods and attracting investment, skilled labour, innovation and education opportunities to Whanganui. The tohu is a seal of quality and enables users to amplify our distinct identity and strength of design.

As Whanganui continues to participate in the Creative Cities Network and share Whanganui’s stories, the tohu will enable us to highlight the people and businesses leading design initiatives locally. The tohu’s presence throughout Whanganui will build pride and recognition for our creative identity and diverse strengths. The tohu is a gift from the city to our makers and producers and, in turn, from our makers and producers to the world.

This is your city, your design, your mark – the tohu belongs to Whanganui. To find out more about Whanganui’s City of Design status and sign up to use the tohu in your design-led business or on Whanganui-designed goods, go to cityofdesignwhanganui.nz