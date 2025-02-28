Oceania Cruises unveils its next evolution of fine dining at sea on Allura™

This article was prepared by Oceania Cruises and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

Oceania Cruises, the world’s leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, is redefining fine dining at sea with the launch of more than 270 new recipes in The Grand Dining Room. This enhancement will debut aboard the line’s newest 1200-guest ship, Allura™, setting sail in July 2025. Featuring innovative flavours, modern techniques, and elegant presentations, these new menus will elevate the cruise dining experience across all three meal services.

The Grand Dining Room, a hallmark of Oceania Cruises, will introduce new culinary highlights, including a dedicated Signature Eggs Benedict section for breakfast, a French bistro-inspired lunch menu, and a refined selection of dinner classics. Guests can enjoy indulgent dishes such as Beef Wellington with a Shiraz red wine sauce and chermoula butter-roasted Maine lobster with risotto primavera and bisque jus.

“We are renowned for The Finest Cuisine at Sea®, and this philosophy drives everything we do,” said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer. “The new menus showcase the artistry and passion of our talented chefs, ensuring each dish meets the highest standards of quality and presentation.”

Breakfast in The Grand Dining Room now offers over 30 new recipes with a focus on refined presentations and balanced portions. The Signature Eggs Benedict section features variations like Eggs Benedict Florentine with creamed spinach and crispy bacon, and a Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict with buttery hollandaise. Daily rotating specials include zucchini waffles with smoked salmon, breakfast sliders on brioche, and a Mexican burrito filled with scrambled eggs, sausage, guacamole, and cheddar.

At lunchtime, The Grand Dining Room transforms into La Brasserie, offering French bistro-inspired dishes. Standouts include Blanquette De Veau a L’Ancienne, a creamy veal stew with pilaf rice, and Coq Au Vin, featuring chicken braised in red wine with tagliatelle. Guests can also savour the Oceania Cruises signature cheeseburger and a classic French dip sandwich.

For dinner, The Grand Dining Room presents 270 new recipes, blending global influences with contemporary techniques. Highlights include Scallop Panna Cotta with caviar, Duck Foie Gras with rhubarb compote, and Korean BBQ short ribs with pickled vegetables. Seafood lovers will enjoy the decadent vol-au-vent, filled with scallops, shrimp, salmon, and black mussels in a delicate mustard sauce.

Allura is the eighth vessel in Oceania Cruises’ award-winning fleet and the second Allura Class ship, following Vista™. Guests will enjoy one chef for every 10 passengers, highly personalised service with a 2:3 crew-to-guest ratio, spacious staterooms, and immersive shore excursions. Culinary enrichment opportunities include hands-on cooking classes at The Culinary Center and exclusive wine pairing experiences.

Oceania Cruises ensures an all-inclusive experience with complimentary speciality dining, unlimited Starlink® Wi-Fi, included gratuities, and free fitness classes. Guests can also enjoy gourmet ice cream, speciality coffees, and even complimentary laundry services.

For more information visit: Introducing Allura – Your World Is Calling | Oceania Cruises