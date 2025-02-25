NZ scientists turning the world around

Big boost to support dementia and brain cancer researchers.

What if the key to curing dementia and reducing the devastating effects of brain cancer lies in New Zealand’s laboratories? How could the next generation of brilliant young researchers help turn this possibility into reality?

Every day, scientists like Dr Amy Smith and Dr Thomas Park lead cutting-edge neuroscience to tackle pressing health challenges. “Alzheimer’s is a primary focus because it’s the largest contributor to dementia,” said Smith, who leads a dementia research team at the University of Auckland. “It also overlaps with other forms of dementia, particularly in how immune cells are involved.”

With one in three Kiwis affected by brain-related diseases and disorders, the work of these neuroscientists is crucial to advancing healthcare. As they edge towards breakthroughs that could transform lives, they’re mentoring exceptional student researchers backed by the Neurological Foundation – passing on skills that they, in turn, learned from experts.

Smith’s research investigates how immune cells and molecules in the brain act as “switches” that influence the disease’s progression. “We think these immune cells play a really important role early on in the disease and can also determine whether someone with genetic or environmental risk factors actually develops dementia,” she explained.

Her goal is to identify these switches and collaborate with medicinal chemists to develop targeted treatments. “If we can learn more about these switches, we could develop drugs to turn them off or back a little, potentially slowing, delaying, or even preventing dementia from developing altogether,” she said.

While Smith focuses on dementia, Park examines brain tumours from the brain’s perspective. “A brain tumour doesn’t exist in isolation, it exists with the brain,” he said. “Understanding how the brain influences tumour behaviour and treatment responses is crucial for developing effective therapies.” He also investigates how current cancer therapies impact normal brain function.

“Radiation therapy damages the surrounding brain as it targets tumours. This collateral damage often results in cognitive decline, with half or more of patients experiencing some level of impairment over time,” he said. “If we can figure out what happens in the brain after radiation therapy, we can work on interventions to reduce or even prevent it.”

Smith returned to New Zealand in 2021 after honing her expertise at Oxford and Imperial College London, while Park has built and strengthened his career locally at the Centre for Brain Research, making significant contributions to the field.

Both researchers first crossed paths as PhD students, learning their craft under the guidance of Professor Mike Dragunow – a world-renowned neuropharmacologist. Today, and now great friends, they are paying it forward by mentoring the next generation of scientists.

“In the space of a PhD student’s three years, we usually see a really significant step in understanding,” said Smith. “It’s rewarding to see students bringing new ideas, questioning old ways of thinking, forming relationships, and collaborating so well. They’re building their own research generation.”

Top, left to right: Dr Thomas Park, Dr Amy Smith. Bottom: Jean Yu Lim, Mikayla Chetty, Benjamin Watkin.

Their current teams include three Neurological Foundation-funded PhD students. Smith supervises Mikayla Chetty (Alzheimer’s disease) and Jean Yu Lim (dementia), while Park will co-supervise Benjamin Watkin (glioblastoma) with Dragunow (main supervisor), who is exploring how molecules linked to dementia might also affect brain tumours.

Each of these three scholarships is worth $166,174, totalling nearly $500,000 – part of the Neurological Foundation’s latest $2.6 million funding round. “Science requires two things, smart minds and money. Without enough funding, progress simply doesn’t happen,” said Park. “I’m grateful to have been continually supported by the Foundation to establish this research which, in turn, is allowing me to support students.”

Since 1971, the Neurological Foundation has invested more than $80 million in brain research, making it New Zealand’s leading nonprofit funder in this field. This funding supports vital resources, such as the world-class Neurological Foundation Human Brain Bank, which allows researchers to study neurological diseases in unprecedented detail. “The brain bank is one of the best in the world,” said Smith. “It allows us to explore techniques that put New Zealand on the map in global neuroscience.”

Despite this support, health research in New Zealand remains underfunded, with just 0.7% of healthcare costs allocated to research. “The Foundation has been vital in growing the next generation of researchers. They fill the gap where early- to mid-career researchers fall – too senior for junior funding but not established enough for big government grants,” said Park. His friend Smith agreed: “The Neurological Foundation’s funding is crucial, especially for student stipends, which allow research to continue.”

Both researchers emphasised the significant impact their work could have. “Delaying dementia, for example, would reduce the incidence and significantly improve quality of life for countless families,” said Smith. Similarly, advancements in brain tumour research could minimise the cognitive decline caused by radiation therapy. “Everything people use, whether it’s a drug, treatment, or even a phone, came from research at some point. People don’t think about the process, it’s the work in the background that makes the breakthroughs possible,” said Park. “Supporting the Neurological Foundation means investing in breakthroughs that will benefit generations to come.”

