NZ firm hits $140m in 18 months

SRW claims science advances in cellular system supplements.

Just 18 months after launching a pioneering range of products to support health and wellbeing as we age, business is booming for SRW Laboratories.

The Auckland-based biotech works at the cutting edge of science and research to formulate its dietary supplement products, and has gone from strength to strength in a short period. In dollar terms, that translates to more than $140 million in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV).

SRW (Science Research Wellness) says its success lies in its commitment to working with esteemed scientists who are experts in overall cellular system and the aging journey. SRW’s research aims to create nutritional supplements, supporting overall cellular function system and the healthy aging journey.

These supplements include the Cellular System range, which features Cel¹ Cel² and Cel³ - three dietary supplements devised to support the body’s natural defences against the “9 Hallmarks of Aging”.

The founder of SRW, pharmacist, cellular health expert, and biotechnologist Greg Macpherson and author of Harnessing the 9 Hallmarks of Aging, says “Achieving better health for a greater period of time is more likely when we make long term beneficial changes to our way of living,” he says. “Doing one thing well, such as eating healthily, won’t have the desired impact on our health.”

The ingredients and formulations used to create the products in the Cellular System range have been validated in scientific studies including an independent study by Trinity Bioactives, released in October 2022, into the effects of oxidative stress on cellular functions and heath.

Oxidative stress is an imbalance between free radicals and antioxidants in the body. When there are more free radicals than can be kept in balance by antioxidants, the free radicals can start doing damage to DNA, fatty tissue, and proteins in the body. The condition of an individual’s DNA contributes to how well and how fast their cells age. Factors that may increase an individual’s risk of long-term oxidative stress include chronic stress, poor diet, alcohol consumption, smoking and lack of sleep.

“Cel¹ and Cel² help support the body’s natural defences against oxidative stress and support healthy cellular functions which is linked to our overall health” Macpherson says. “The Cel¹ formulation is designed to support DNA structure and function, while Cel² supports healthy cell energy levels.”

Greg Macpherson was previously the CEO of a successful biotech supplement company which commercialised an antioxidant developed at Otago University. In 2020, his mission to demystify aging saw the release of Harnessing the Nine Hallmarks of Aging. “In my book” says Macpherson, “I try to simplify the latest science behind why we age, making the knowledge more accessible.”

Such has been SRW’s early success in formulating supplements supporting overall cellular health, the company is already exporting to markets around the world.

In the year ahead, the company’s focus will be on further developing their range and expanding globally. As well as supplements, SRW provides science-based information on stress and mindset management, nutritional advice, exercise, optimal sleep, minimising unhealthy habits, and continuous new research.

“This expertise is drawn from our own research, as well as a global advisory board of 15 scientists,” says Macpherson. “Our researchers are world leaders leading global Scientists not only in aging but in cellular structure and function, biochemistry, bio-technology and more,” he says. With this expertise at their fingertips, clients are empowered supported to age better so they can reach their absolute potential, he says: “We support people with the tools and information they need to have the best chance of a long and healthy life and health aging journey.”

The Cellular System Range is available at select pharmacies and online at www.srw.co

Read the label, take as directed. Supplementary to, and not a replacement for, a balanced diet. If symptoms persist, see your healthcare professional. SRW Laboratories Limited, Auckland.