NZ Careers Expo returns in 2025

Connecting businesses with the next generation of Kiwi workers.

As the job market evolves, businesses across New Zealand face a growing challenge: how to connect with and inspire the next generation of workers. The NZ Careers Expo, the country’s largest and longest-running careers event, returns in 2025 to provide a platform where students can explore career pathways and businesses can engage directly with future talent.

Running from May to June across seven major cities, the Expo brings together employers, tertiary institutions, industry bodies, and government organisations to showcase career and training opportunities. With tens of thousands of students attending, it provides a key opportunity for organisations to guide young people toward future study, training, and employment pathways.

The changing world of work

New Zealand’s workforce is evolving, with technological advancements, shifting job market conditions, and changing employee expectations reshaping career pathways. Traditional employment routes are less predictable, creating challenges for both job seekers and employers. As businesses adapt, events like the NZ Careers Expo offer a space where students can explore their options while industries connect with the next generation of workers.

Building connections between industry and future talent

With industries facing evolving workforce challenges, businesses and training providers are looking for new ways to engage with future talent. The expo allows organisations to connect with students considering their future careers, helping to inform their choices while strengthening talent pipelines.

Mark Gillard, director of the NZ Careers Expo, says the expo plays a key role in workforce development. “The world of work is changing, and young people need access to quality career guidance. It’s essential that they have the tools to make informed decisions about their futures. By engaging with our rangatahi, organisations can help shape the next generation of workers.”

The expo offers exhibitors several advantages:

Talent pipeline development – businesses can introduce career pathways, training opportunities, and industry insights to potential future employees.

Industry visibility – a platform to showcase workforce development initiatives and attract young talent.

Future-proofing the workforce – helps industries equip young people with skills needed in an evolving job market.

Consumer engagement – offers brands, including banks, telcos, and technology firms, a chance to connect with young consumers at the start of their professional journey.

Helping young Kiwis make the right career choices

For students, access to quality career information is more critical than ever. Kaye Avery, director of CareerEQ, emphasises the importance of young people developing self-awareness when considering their career paths. “Career decisions should be based on more than just earning potential or external expectations. Young people benefit from understanding their own interests, motivations, and skills so they can make informed choices that lead to fulfilling and sustainable careers.”

To make the most of the expo, Avery advises students to come prepared. “It’s important to plan ahead – identify key industries or exhibitors and prepare a list of open-ended questions. This helps ensure students get valuable insights and make meaningful connections for their future.”

A collaborative approach to workforce development

With workforce planning a priority for many industries, the NZ Careers Expo plays a vital role in connecting employers, educators, and students. By enabling conversations between industry and future workers, the event supports New Zealand’s long-term workforce development goals. For more information on the 2025 expos, visit careersexpo.org.nz.