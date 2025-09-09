Next-gen farmer

This article was prepared by Massey University and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

Levi Jennings is proving that passion for the land can transcend generations. Currently pursuing a Bachelor of Agribusiness, he’s blending his love for hands-on farming with the business skills needed to thrive in today’s economic and environmental world.

It was during visits to his nana’s family farms that Levi’s passion for farming was first sparked. By Year 12, after taking three agriculture classes, he was certain of his career path. The final confirmation came when he was accepted into Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa Massey University’s Accelerate+ programme, which let him undertake a first-year Intro to Animal Production course as a distance student in Tauranga.

“That taster of uni life sold me, I was hooked. The course was relevant, and it felt like the right path for me. Massey became the obvious choice, and here I am, chasing my passion for farming and business in the hopes of making a buck out of it!”

One of the most important lessons Levi says he’s learned so far is the power of relationships.

“Massey has taught me that building connections with students, staff and farmers makes a huge difference. In moments when I’m chatting with farmers, we can have a really good yarn, and it gives me the ability to share my own knowledge and experiences.”

As a proud New Zealand-born Samoan and Tokelauan, Levi’s journey into agriculture has also strengthened his connection to his family’s history. He’s inspired by his grandparents, who left Samoa with nothing to build a better life for future generations in Aotearoa New Zealand.

“Seeing firsthand what my grandparents and great-grandparents endured has only deepened my appreciation for the land, the challenges of working with it and the importance of knowledge in order to improve the lives of those who depend on it. I hope to one day give back by taking what I’ve learned at Massey and helping increase agricultural productivity in Samoa, combining modern knowledge with traditional practices to create better outcomes for those still working the land today.”

Levi is grateful to the many people who have helped him get to this point.

“So many people have shaped my journey, from my high school teachers who encouraged me to aim for university, to my bosses, who are successful Massey grads and have shown me what’s possible when you combine solid education with practical experience.”

His advice to other students is simple: diligence is the mother of all luck.

“When you put in the mahi and do what needs to be done, good things happen. Understand the fundamentals of what you’re learning, create solid relationships and learn as much as you can.”

With his degree nearly complete, Levi is excited to take the next step into a graduate role.

“Whether it’s here in New Zealand or overseas, I’m keen to get my Red Bands muddy and put my knowledge into action.”

