RELX Infinity one of Red Dot Award: Product Design winners in global competition.

RELX Technology, one of Asia's leading vape brands, has been awarded the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2020 for its latest device, RELX Infinity.



The Red Dot Award is only awarded to products featuring exceptional design. The Red Dot Award: Product Design is one of the world's largest design competitions, with designers and manufacturers from over 50 countries entering more than 6500 products in the 2020 competition.

The international jury comprises experts from different disciplines and has been convening for more than 60 years to select the year's best designs. The adjudication process spans several days of observing the products and design quality. Their assessment focuses on criteria such as the level of innovation, functionality, formal quality, longevity and ergonomics.

Unveiled recently, RELX Infinity is the company's latest product. Featuring independently developed technologies, the Infinity is able to achieve full flavour and deliver what the company says is "a super smooth puff from start to finish".

The smoothness is made possible by two key technologies: the Active-steam Pro and Air Boost design. Active-steam Pro achieves a consistent vapour volume and quality by actively balancing and controlling both atomising power and temperature. The aerodynamic Air Boost design creates negative pressure that pushes the vapour up from the atomiser.

In addition to a smoother taste, Infinity features exceptional battery performance and wireless charging. Two different, slim, charging cases can charge the device for two to three days before either has to be charged again. RELX also improved leakage resistance performance with Infinity.

The development of Infinity took 380 days. During that time, it went through 59 iterations. RELX has submitted patent applications for over 53 innovations used in the device, including its leak-resistant design, e-liquid pods and wireless charging case.

RELX believes that the new Infinity will enhance users' vaping experience as an alternative to smoking.

Founded in January 2018, RELX is Asia's leading vape company. RELX independently develops its vaping products at its R&D center in Shenzhen, China. RELX continues to make significant investments in R&D, e-liquid testing and new product development. In April 2019, RELX entered New Zealand through Mission Limited, its sole distributor, and has grown rapidly since. At present, RELX is available in over 600 stores across New Zealand. R18.

