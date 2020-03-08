Focus on Property is a leading commercial property management company founded in Tauranga and now there's a Hawke's Bay branch that opened just over a year ago.

Managing Director of Focus on Property Hawke's Bay Morten Freer brings a wealth of experience in commercial property to help clients leverage the strength of the current investment climate.

Morten fine tuned his business and commercial expertise at Focus on Property in Tauranga for several years and returned home to the Bay with his family to share the benefit of his experience.

A trusted name for more than 19 years in the commercial real estate sector, the specialist team in Tauranga has a proven track record in searching for and securing quality property investments.

Morten continues the tradition here in the Bay and still retains very close professional links with his Tauranga colleagues.

Focus on Property's management portfolio is now over $350m with 110 properties throughout the Bay of Plenty, Hawke's Bay and Waikato with over 340 individual tenants.

The team is led by David and Kevin Baker with founding Director Greg Robison slowly stepping back from the business into retirement. However, he's still very much involved as an advisor and mentor.

David and Kevin work with a talented team of investment and property experts including Tony Lawrence, Taryn Collins, Dan Rae, Stacey Richards and internal accountant Guy Brewer.

Between them, they understand all the moving parts of commercial property investment and through sound business acumen and forward thinking can create value and maximise performance.

At Focus on Property, their knowledge, passion and commitment for strategic investment for commercial growth lay the foundation for achieving investors long term goals.

Their long-standing relationships with commercial real estate agents, structural engineers, builders and designers have proved invaluable through many property purchases.

As a satellite office to Tauranga, the Hawke's Bay office has all the support and systems in place to allow Morten to continue to build his base of landlords and start adding value to their property.

The Hawke's Bay commercial market is going from strength to strength, so now is a particularly good time to consider your investments. To this end, Morten and his colleagues are running an Add Value Seminar to help upskill current and prospective landlords knowledge about property and investing.

You are invited to attend.

Seminar Topics

•Why do we invest?

•Property management skills

•Valuing commercial property

•Financing commercial property

•Adding value to maximise value

Add Value Seminar

Friday 20 March 2020

East Pier Bar and Restaurant, Nelson Quay, Ahuriri, Napier

Cost $435+GST per person

9am-5pm

Drinks and nibbles provided

RSVP – morten@focusonproperty.co.nz

To find out more please contact

Morten Freer

Focus on Property Hawke's Bay

60 Prebensen Drive, Napier

027 227 4993

morten@focusonproperty.co.nz