Photographer: new mobile phone camera "incredible" for extreme close-ups..

If he's not taking a shot of a bee's eyeball, photographer Stu Robertson is taking a picture of something as incomprehensibly vast as the 100 billion-planet Milky Way. With his phone.

Robertson – perhaps best known for his global Peace In 10,000 Hands exhibition in 2016 – is also a Leica Ambassador, the latter being the crack German camera makers and architects of the groundbreaking quad-camera in the Huawei's eye-catching P30 Pro smart phone.

The P30 Pro has been enthusiastically received by consumers as a "super camera-phone" (as opposed to a smart phone with a camera); Huawei themselves billed it as "re-writing the rules of photography" when it was launched in Paris last month – and reviews have tend to back this assessment up firmly.

Robertson says he uses the P30 Pro as his "on the move" camera and for macro shots (extreme close-ups).

While the phone's groundbreaking zoom and low light functions have won most of the attention, the P30 Pro also has a macro function which has wowed many.

"It's got an incredibly good macro function," says Robertson. "I literally took a shot recently of a bee's eyeball – as you do – and then I found a ladybird. The pictures look great."

That extreme close-up facility is something he uses for his forays into food photography and he also loves the low-light function – which takes clear photographs even in the lowest light or even darkness, without using a flash – and the optical and hybrid zoom, regarded as one of the best in mobile phone history.

"The first time I shot at night, I shot the Milky Way and there was a person next to me and I showed him the results. He thought it was great and tried to take a shot with another phone [not a P30 Pro] and it was a dismal failure."

The RYYB sensor in the P30 Pro changes the way the camera "sees" light, replacing blue filters with yellow ones. Huawei says that lets more light in as a blue filter essentially blocks out red or green, while a yellow filter allows both to get through. That, they say, means up to allows for up to 40 per cent more light hits the photosensitive part of the device at night leading to sharp pictures even at night and even without a flash.

Robertson says he thinks the camera uses that technology, plus the zoom and its super-wide-angle feature to take the shot of the vastness of the Milky Way that moved the man next to him at the time.

The Milky Way is actually the galaxy that contains our solar system and about 100 billion planets plus up to 400 billion stars. One comparison and attempt to express the hugeness of the Milky Way contended that if our solar system out to Neptune was the size of our 50c piece, the Milky Way would be the size of the land mass of the mainland United States.

Robertson says that juxtaposition between the macro shots and the picture of the Milky Way is fascinating but he also uses the P30 Pro as his "handball phone" – for pictures on the move.

As such, he also loves the stabilisation technology built into the P30 Pro and which makes both stills and video shots easier and far less prone to camera shake.

"It's very useful for me when I am moving about and on the road," he says. "When you have the time and opportunity, it's fantastic to put it [the phone] on a gimbal for stability – but when you are handballing around the place taking shots on the fly, close things, faraway things, shadows, videos and moving things, the stabilisation they have come up with is incredible."

Robertson knows what he is talking about; he takes a lot of photographs. A lot. He once went on a five-week trip to Europe and took 22,571shots, about 640 shots a day.

Robertson didn't use a P30 Pro – it hadn't been invented then – when he undertook his global Peace In 10,000 Hands global art project, using the peace symbol of the white rose to create a conversation about peace. He photographed Ricky Gervais, the Dalai Lama, Danny De Vito, Demi Moore, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, gang members and the homeless, as well as people in some of the most deprived areas of the world before exhibiting his work in Wellington.