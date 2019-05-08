Video news reporting is being re-shaped by use of the new Huawei P30 pro mobile phone.

If you need proof how a revolutionary mobile phone like Huawei's P30 Pro is changing the video and the news reporting world, just ask Will Trafford.

He's the New Zealand Herald Live reporter who covers major news events for NZME's video news, analysis and comment show Focus Live - and does so using a P30 Pro, along with a typical broadcast camera and cameraman.

On Sunday, April 28, the horrific car crash near Taupo which claimed eight lives transfixed New Zealand with the sad loss of life - and Trafford was pitched into a news environment seeking answers.

He found some in the form of motorsport legend Greg Murphy, who called for all Kiwis to be asked to sit their licences every 10 years to help reduce the road toll - saying the government regularly talked about fixing roads and speed but the road toll hadn't come down.

"The definition of insanity is to do the same thing over and over again and expect a different result," Murphy said in a post to his Facebook page.

He regularly saw experienced drivers — even those with decades of experience — develop bad habits that could be eliminated or scrutinised by periodic tests: "Retraining happens in so many different things in our lives, how come something that destroys so many lives only requires essentially a one-off test for life — madness!"

While part of Trafford's effort was putting a new top on a tragic story, it all happened on a Sunday - a day off. So Trafford, without the usual cameraman and armed only with a P30 Pro phone, had to cover a story shocking thousands of New Zealanders.

The results are clear in the attached video clip. Not only did the P30 Pro capture the scene at the event, Will used it in his interview with Murphy, an interview followed by many major New Zealand media outlets.

It may sound odd - using a mobile phone to gather broadcast-quality footage but Trafford says the P30 Pro is re-shaping news teams' visual reporting.

"We get some strange looks when we turn up to events, press conference or interviews with a mobile phone but it has worked incredibly well."

While the Focus Live team also uses a cameraman and traditional broadcast camera, it often uses the P30 Pro alone, with the cameraman usually operating it. For some assignments, like the Taupo crash, Trafford is on his own and finds the familiarity and comfort of using a mobile phone a big help.

"We use it as a central part of our video content aggregation, says Trafford, "and Taupo was a really good example of how it can be used.

"One of the main differences is the P30 Pro's low light capability. Our cameraman told me the other day that the phone's ability to produce broadcast-quality video in bad light is about twice as good as a broadcast cameras - that's amazing and a great advantage."

The P30 Pro's revolutionary low-light ability has been signalled as a boon for consumers, able to produce clear pictures even in the dark - and the phone's low light functionality has now found a commercial outlet as well.

"The other things we have found is the incredible stablisation," he says. Camera shake has been a constant - and unwanted- companion to many videos taken on mobile phones but Huawei's stabilisation technology has greatly reduced that.

Trafford says he and cameramen use the phone mounted on a gimbal for extra stability but adds: "The stability really is incredible and the image quality is the best possible. No wonder, when we turn up at various events, we see so many broadcast cameramen looking at us, shocked.

"It's also great having a hands-free mike and audio input." That means, as a reporter, Trafford can double up by taking the visuals and recording the sound but also concentrating on what is being said, so he can form relevant questions.

"The other great thing about using the P30 Pro is that people seem to be more comfortable talking to us when we use the phone instead of a broadcast camera. I guess they are just more familiar with it and feel more natural."

It has long been a journalistic observation that people will talk normally to a reporter in a one-on-one conversation but often become less natural and forthcoming when a cameras or notebook appears.

"We started using a Huawei phone at the end of last year," says Trafford, "for mini-series and things like that. We really didn't have any idea how much the P30 Pro, when it was launched, would become part of our news aggregation - we use it not only for video footage and live streaming and the links that go into the package."

