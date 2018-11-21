Design, placement and materials are among the big decisions to build a great Kiwi deck.

With summer on our doorstep, keen DIYers will be making plans for outdoor projects. New Zealanders love to open up their living spaces to the outdoors and decks provide the best option for those wanting to entertain in style over warmer months.

So here are top tips from PlaceMakers that will ensure your deck is functional and attractive, suits your lifestyle and comes in on budget.





Photo / Supplied.

1.Design & placement

Building a deck is a big job, so you need to consider the design and placement of the deck in the first instance. Think about factors such as orientation (north-facing decks get the most sun), what you are wanting to use your deck for and if there are any features you want to highlight (or hide). You will need a design that works for your home and is durable; carefully thinking about your requirements before you start work will save you time and money in the long term. It is recommended you also check with your local council for any regulatory requirements.

Photo / Supplied.

2.Cost-effective decking

Once you have a plan in place, it's time for the interesting part – choosing your materials. If you are on a budget, you will probably tend towards good old Radiata pine – grown locally and a sustainable resource. It can be stained or painted according to your preferences and will last for many years if regularly maintained. There are options within the radiata range (size, profile and grade) that differ in price, so talk to your local PlaceMakers team to establish what is best for you.

Photo / Supplied.

3.Mid-range decking

Hardwoods such as Garapa and Kwila are extremely attractive options for those with a bit more money to spend. They all have rich colouring and PlaceMakers are committed to ensuring their hardwood products are sourced from legal and sustainable forests from around the world. Each has its own particular charm – Garapa is golden in colour and doesn't bleed and popular Kwila is a reddish-brown colour that works well in modern homes. There are some tricks to installing hardwood so make sure to check installation and maintenance guides on the Placemakers' website.

Photo / Supplied.

4.Top of the range

Engineered timber is the superstar of decking materials. It's more expensive than other options but its superior performance will make up for extra expense by lasting longer. There are three main types of engineered timber for decking: composite decking, chemically modified decking, and thermally modified decking (TMD). Composite decking is created by combining recycled wood fibre and recycled plastic – a combination that is stable, low-maintenance and resistant to scratches, fading and mould. Chemically modified decking is radiata pine modified to achieve the attributes of hardwood, with high durability and stability that will last for years; TMD is also durable, low maintenance and has been thermally treated for added durability and stability. It is a great choice for eco-friendly consumers, no chemicals or preservatives are used in the treatment process.

Photo / Supplied.

5.Finishing touches

Balustrades, stairs and handrails can all be customised to add style to your deck (and may be required legally). Paints or stains allow you to protect the timber, to make it stand out or blend in with your property. PlaceMakers offer a range of deck balustrades in attractive designs that can be paired with elegant hard rails to finish off your deck. These are crafted from sustainable NZ radiata pine and can be painted or stained to match the deck colour. They also sell stairs that can be customised to the desired width and length – great for leading down from the deck to the garden or between deck levels.

PlaceMakers' range of high-quality paints and stains will give your project the perfect finishing touch. Depending on the weather, you will need to wait around six weeks for the decks to weather before painting or staining; only coat dry wood and ideally do it when there is a high probability of good weather so the deck can dry out.

PlaceMakers offers an extensive range of nails and screws, allowing you to achieve the look you want with a fastener suitable for your chosen decking timber.

PlaceMakers' new landscaping catalogue is a great place to look for inspiration and information on the best decking and accessories available.





