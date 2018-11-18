Recently, says Snowberry’s Dr Travis Badenhorst, a customer asked her South Island pharmacist, for ‘Snowberry’s strong face serum.’ The pharmacist instantly understood that she wanted Snowberry’s Intensive Renewal Face Serum.

"That is not to say that Snowberry's New Radiance Face Serum is not strong." Says Dr Badenhorst, who is also President of the NZ Society of Cosmetic Chemists. "But what she did understand, is that one of those serums is a more powerful anti-ageing formulation, and that power comes largely from peptides."

Peptides are described as 'short proteins' that occur naturally in the skin, and which act a little like messengers, 'instructing' skin cells to do many useful things – including the production of collagen, elastin and glycans – which it does, he says, more effectively than Vitamin C – that keep skin looking smooth and radiant. But they do much more.

"The copper peptide in the New Radiance Face Serum, called CuPEP™, is a skin remodelling peptide – which is a very cool thing. It helps to repair injured skin, but it also helps to counter the damage caused when we catch too much sun – and it helps to reduce chronic inflammation. It's a multi-functional wonder that gives the New Radiance real punch."

So, what makes the Intensive Renewal Face Serum, more powerful?

"When we formulated the Intensive Renewal, we simply had to include the copper peptide.

However, we also knew that Japanese skin researchers had discovered that from around age 30, the very thin layer between the epidermis and the underlying dermal layer known as the Epidermal Basement Membrane, which acts rather like glue between, becomes progressively weaker and as it does, lines and wrinkles tend to accelerate. For that reason, we included a peptide that we know stimulates the production of proteins called laminins that strengthen the Membrane. Then we added a third peptide that helps to regulate the orderly production of new skin cells. When all these effects are combined, you would expect to see your skin appearing to be smoother and more resilient. And this is what we showed by gold standard clinical trial. This new peptide complex is called eProlex®, and the Snowberry serums are the only ones in the world containing either CuPEP™ or eProlex®."

And what does Dr Badenhorst recommend?

"The New Radiance Face Serum is a power-pack and certainly much more so than any simply natural formulation. At $42, I think it's almost too good to be true! In fact, we think of that serum as our gift to women who, like Snowberry's Founder Soraya Hendesi, have been searching for years for a serum that really works – but at a very affordable price. On the other hand, the Intensive Renewal Face Serum is, as the lady said, 'the strong one!"