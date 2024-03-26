New way to support kids sleeping patterns

Herb-based product aims to help 2-12-year-old children relax.

As the end of daylight saving approaches, so does the impact it can have on children’s bedtime routines – and New Zealand natural health company artemis is launching a sleep support product specifically designed for children aged two to 12.

Derived solely from natural plants, artemis say Kids Settle & Sleep is a liquid formula easy to administer and the company’s herbalist, educator and mother of a four-year-old, Emily Boese, knows only too well the challenge parents often face when readying children for sleep.

The combination of chamomile, passionflower and lavender is designed to support healthy sleep. Boese likens it to the long-standing tradition of a supportive buddy – akin to a cuddly toy children have in bed.

“We chose plants specifically for their long tradition in herbal support,” says Boese. Chamomile has a long history of soothing qualities and mild digestive support. Passionflower has been used for hundreds of years as a calming herb. Equally, lavender’s history lies in its pacifying ability.

Taste was something Boese says they were aware of from the outset. The mild, natural flavour of mandarin was a hit during trials with the majority of children. There is no sugar in the formula with glycerine helping to sweeten the syrup-like texture.

Following months of scientific research and trials, Boese says different options are designed to increase benefits, thanks to flexible dosing schedules and ages.

“For young children needing daytime naps, this can provide additional support as it can be taken up to five times a day,” she says. The importance of sleep for children has been well-documented, allowing brains to grow and preparing them for optimal learning and development.

Asked about any risks of parents overdosing or misusing a product associated with sleep, Boese says most herbs don’t act like that – they have no addictive qualities and plants and herbal remedies have been used for hundreds of years as a traditional and long-term support.

“In our evolutionary progress, bodies haven’t changed much. What is happening is the change in our world, speed and use of screens. Kids in the current world are hyper-stimulated. There is a real need with overactive kids. I liken it to the chamomile tea in Peter Rabbit. This is the same idea – a little teaspoon of syrup.”

Diet, stress and lack of sleep have become major contributing factors to poor adult health. Children are no different and can suffer from poor sleep habits and over-stimulation. The shift to natural products in this country marks a return to long-held traditions throughout the world that recognise the support plant-based products can offer. Canadian-born, Boese holds a Bachelor’s degree in natural medicine and has worked in the industry since 2007. With a clinical background in private practice, she has been associated with artemis since 2014 and now works fulltime at their Auckland base.

Apart from research and involvement in formulating products, Boese’s strong emphasis on education sees her working in the community and supporting retailers. There has been concern within the natural health sector that a new regulatory regime under the Therapeutic Products Act (2023) would affect plant-based treatments. However, despite the new Government indicating it would repeal the act, Boese is optimistic about the future of natural health products in this country.

She also believes there is commercial room for growers to enter the market. Having recently visited Taranaki, where trials are taking place on specific plants, Boese sees opportunities for farmers to diversify and introduce herbal varieties into their operations.

“As we grow and charge forward, we are mindful of the risk of plants becoming endangered,” she says, with harvesting and sustainability is a key focus at artemis. “We have conversations about food miles, but we should also talk about herbal miles and I’m mindful of that.”

A 2012 winner in Deloitte’s Fast 50 awards and recognised for ethical and environmental responsible business practices the same year by Westpac, artemis was subsequently named one of New Zealand’s top 10 businesses in 2015 by Westpac’s Business Growth Awards. Artemis entered the China market in 2018.

Confident about their growth and commitment to natural health care for adults and children alike, Boese says the Kids Settle & Sleep was a natural extension to an already successful line of children’s support remedies.

“With our roots helping babies and parents, this was an easy place to go.”

For more information go to: artemis.co.nz/products/kids-settle-sleep

Always read the label and take as directed. Supplementary to and not a replacement for a balanced diet.- artemis.



