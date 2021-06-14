New trading opportunities for Kiwis

Photo / Supplied.

Global CFD trading platform gets NZ license as Covid effect attracts more investors.

Economic uncertainty in the wake of the Covid pandemic is leading a surge in online trading, a leading global brokerage soon to open an office in Auckland says.

Australian-based TMGM - which operates an online platform with access to over 150 countries and has hit a monthly turnover of US$154 billion - has seen the volumes traded by its clients skyrocket in 12 months, chief marketing officer Angelo D'Alessio says.

Since February 2020 this has risen from $80 billion a month to a high of $154 billion last month - an increase well over 90 per cent in little over a year.

This growth reflects what has been occurring worldwide since the pandemic hit, with global financial market data and infrastructure provider Refinitiv (it is a subsidiary of the London Stock Exchange) reporting a "massive and remarkable" growth in forex trading across a variety of platforms and commodities - in many cases as high as 50 per cent.

D'Alessio believes the situation is being partly driven by fear as traders faced with Covid-induced uncertainty are searching for new markets and opportunities but also by traders in younger age-groups who are very tech-savvy and comfortable with online trading.

His comments come as TMGM has been granted a Financial Markets Authority (FMA) license to operate in New Zealand. The license applies from June and the company is planning to open an office in Auckland soon.

TMGM is a CFD (contract for difference) broker, a system which enables people to speculate on a wide range of financial markets. As well as these opportunities the company also provides access to more than 15,000 products including forex (foreign exchange trading), shares, precious metals, energies and indices.

Unlike buying or selling shares, CFD trading allows people to speculate on the price difference between when they open and close a contract. Depending on the price at the close, traders will either receive or pay the difference.

CFD trading does carry risks and chief sales officer Tom Yao says it is important investors have an understanding of what these are. "Although we don't offer financial advice, we do encourage our clients to seek independent advice and to only trade in amounts they are comfortable losing. There are risks, but there are risks with any type of investing."

TMGM believes investors need to understand the risks when getting started, take time to read about the market, have strong discipline and above all have an interest in and a passion for trading.

Yao says at the same time it is possible to profit from both rising and falling markets. "It also means you can speculate on the price without actually owning the shares, " he says.

Chief commercial officer Nick Yang says trading online has "democratised" the process and is no longer just for the big boys. "All you do is open a live account (it takes less than three minutes), complete the identification process and get 24-hour access to our platform, effectively opening up a world of investment opportunities."

For those who are not experts the demo account option will allow people to experiment with the trading platform before deciding to set up a live account. When ready to trade, people can begin with a deposit as low as US$100.

Obtaining a license in New Zealand is a major win for TMGM. All CFD and Forex brokers must operate under the FMA in New Zealand and he says it solidifies the company's commitment to expanding its offering for New Zealand clients.

"The Australian and New Zealand markets have many similarities. We have been open about our international expansion plans and widening our reach to New Zealand was a natural step," says Yang.

TMGM has several offices in Australia - Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Canberra (and is planning to open another in Brisbane) - and is looking to establish one in Europe in the near future. CEO Lee Yu says obtaining more new licenses is planned to further enhance the company's global presence.

"Our reputation has been growing internationally," Yu says. "Successful expansion through license acquisitions and major sponsorships (most recently as the official online trading platform of the Australian Open tennis tournament) has allowed the company to significantly increase brand visibility among global audiences."

