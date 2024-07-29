New mangoes arrive in NZ

This content was prepared by Golden Horse Ltd and is being published by the NZ Herald as advertorial.

“Sweet & creamy” Taiwanese mangoes on shelves for the first time.

Two new varieties of Taiwanese mangoes are hitting New Zealand shelves for lovers of the delicious tropical fruit.

Taiwan is a leading producer of mangoes, including the juicy Slow Aivan mango, one of the sweetest and creamiest varieties. Grown in Tainan, a city famous for its centuries-old fortresses and temples, the Slow Aiwen or Wanwen has a full flesh and purple-red and yellow skin with a sweet taste with hints of sour tones. When the skin becomes soft and dark, it’s ready to enjoy.

The two new varieties – Slow Aivin and Jinhuang – are being brought into the country by one of Taiwan’s biggest fresh fruit importers, Song Kee Gardens, and can be found at all Asian supermarkets such as Tai Pen and Fruit World and some PAK’nSAVE supermarkets.

This is the first time Tainan Jinhuang Mango and Slow Aivin Mango have landed in New Zealand and this year, imports are estimated to exceed 10 tonnes, after the Agriculture Bureau of the Tainan City Government has teamed up with 10 Tainan food manufacturers to launch a marketing campaign in New Zealand to promote agricultural products and agricultural specialty products – and to help manufacturers’ products enter New Zealand.

Chien Yu Lee is leading the 10 food manufacturers in Tainan to showcase 22 Tainan specialty agricultural products that comply with international food safety and hygiene standards, demonstrating the international standards of Tainan products.

The Tainan City Agriculture Bureau will continue to work with channel operators to strengthen the establishment of overseas channels for fresh produce and food. In future, more marketing and promotional activities will promote Tainan’s agricultural products in New Zealand.

Tainan City, which opened in 1624, is celebrating its 400th anniversary this year. On July 25, Tainan City Agriculture Bureau Director Chien Yu Lee and his delegation went to the New Zealand Media and Entertainment Building in downtown Auckland to hold a press conference on Tainan’s agricultural products.

The meet-and-greet also featured the well-known New Zealand TV and radio personality Mike Puru, and the snacks prepared on site by New Zealand star chef Mark Southon also featured Tainan agricultural products, allowing guests to enjoy a visual and taste feast.

The highlight of today is the signing of a memorandum of cooperation agreement between the Tainan City Agriculture Bureau and Songji Fruit and Vegetable Food Co., Ltd., a corporate member of the Taiwan Chamber of Commerce in New Zealand. In the future, there are plans to expand the number of Tainan agricultural products entering the New Zealand market and create business opportunities. A win-win situation.

