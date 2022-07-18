New-look Hastings vibrant & hip

Photo / Supplied.

Millions invested to re-develop 'must-visit' city centre.

Build it and they will come, so the saying goes.

In Hastings, that is certainly the case. Over the past five years, this small Hawke's Bay city with a huge heart has been steadily re-inventing itself.

Hastings has shed its scales, revealing stunning Art Deco architecture, glorious street art, a vibrant hospitality scene, and a popular, industrial-cool shopping precinct.

The newly re-developed Toitoi Municipal Building, which sits neatly alongside the historic Toitoi Opera House, has also opened its doors, boasting boutique bars, eateries, an art gallery, visitor centre and function and meeting spaces.

With millions of dollars in investment from both the private and public sector, the central city now more closely resembles the hip neighbourhoods of Auckland's Kingsland or the laneways of inner Melbourne than it does other New Zealand cities of its size.

Photo / Supplied.

What's more, it's attracting flocks of newcomers, who come for a weekend, some of whom return home to pack their belongings and make a permanent move. TradeMe figures show the highest number of online property searches in the area are made by Aucklanders.

Hastings Mayor, Sandra Hazlehurst, says businesses are seeing Hastings' value, too.

"Heinz Watties has recently moved a large portion of its production from Australia to Hastings and KiwiBank has developed a nationwide call centre here.

"That's really given our economy a boost, so much so that Infometrics is reporting Hawke's Bay is the highest performing region in New Zealand, to March 2022," she says.

Chris O'Reilly, CEO of AskYourTeam, an insights business that is soon to move its New Zealand headquarters into central Hastings, says the team is "incredibly excited" about the upcoming shift.

"We've seen a lot of commercial development happen in the heart of the city and a lot of investment in terms of upgrading buildings to attract quality tenants," he says. "With it has come a growth vibe which is testament to the economic development trajectory Hawke's Bay is experiencing as a district."

He says that with such progress in the area, it's becoming increasingly easy for businesses like his to attract quality candidates to live and work in Hastings. "The climate is fantastic, the commute is short and the wine is superb. What more could you ask for?"

Alice Sip, who owns homewares showroom and café, Kindred Road, says she's "very proud" to be Hastings born and bred, and thrilled to have returned from the USA to open her business there.

Kindred Road is based out of the Tribune precinct – a shopping and hospitality complex comprising Brave Brewery, Oh My Goodness artisan bakery, fashion store Bazaar The Empire, Morgan Lane hairstylists, and Real World skincare, among other local institutions.

Photo / Supplied.

"I didn't actually start Kindred and then look for the site," Sip admits. "I started Kindred because the site was the perfect fit for a homewares store and cafe."

Sip worked closely with Tribune developers Rob and Barb Hansen to achieve a fit-out that is contemporary, flooded with natural light and with an airy courtyard to enjoy a coffee in.



The Hansens, who took on what was a derelict central city block housing the local newspaper and its print plant (The Herald Tribune, which later became Hawke's Bay Today) to create their space, saw huge potential for a multipurpose development.



"This part of Hastings is becoming a great destination for locals and increasingly visitors from out of town," says Barb Hansen. "The fundamentals of Hastings are strong - it is the service, commercial centre and heart of Hawke's Bay and there are lots of beautiful character buildings.

"Hastings is an up and coming part of our region and it is so exciting and rewarding to have played a part in its rejuvenation. We believe it is just going to go from strength to strength."

Hazlehurst says the "magnificent" Toitoi Municipal Building now joins the growing list of local attractions making Hastings the perfect place to enjoy a long weekend – or maybe even consider moving to.

It's a new location to gather with friends before (and after) checking out a show at Toitoi - Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre – a premium events venue in its own right, attracting top acts such as Troy Kingi, Che Fu, and home of the Hawke's Bay Arts Festival.

The Toitoi Municipal Building is bursting with good food, superb wine, the Hastings i-SITE, and the stunning contemporary art gallery - Ākina. And it's on Hastings' bustling main street, already a popular spot for a strong coffee or organic gin, for browsing bookstores, and maybe picking up some imported French antiques.

"It is just another reason to love Hastings," says Hazlehurst, who led the council through its $40m investment into the development.

"Because there are new businesses coming in – businesses who maybe didn't think they would ever invest in Hastings – there's a real buzz being created," she says. "Now, Hastings just needs to keep up the momentum, and continue to add to our streetscapes, to consent for apartments to be built in the CBD, to encourage our residents to enjoy this little corner of their city with its cinema and hospitality and theatre.

"It's a wonderful place to visit and a beautiful place to live – the sun always shines on Hastings."