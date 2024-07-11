New force in short-term rentals

This content has been prepared by MyStays and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

Hotel-quality innovation shines new light on homestay experiences.

With home-based accommodation so popular among travellers, an innovative approach by a New Zealand company is attracting growing support – as holiday property owners join the family and increase their own business potential.

MyStays was born in Taupo as an extension to its sister business Lakeside Accommodation. Founder Elle Knight saw a need for a consistent, quality management service for property owners offering short-stay accommodation.

Whether the property is a small beach bach or a high-end waterfront home or city apartment, the theme is the same: consistency, quality and familiarity.

It’s a simple concept – based on assurance of expectation by anyone booking accommodation. Regardless of the type of accommodation or price, guests always receive the same hotel-quality linen and towelling, professional cleaning and 24/7 support throughout their stay. The aim is to treat guests to extra touches – be they in a small country place or high-end city apartment.

Elle Knight, Founder of MyStays and Lakeside Accommodation.

MyStays is a double-edged format. Working with property owners from the outset, the team curates their accommodation in line with MyStays’ protocols. From there, Guest Experience Managers (GEMS), assume full responsibility for servicing every property.

It’s a win-win situation. Owners not only benefit from a professional management service, but also have the advantage of MyStays’ reputation and marketing acumen.

Holiday homeowners offering their property for short term stays cover expenses and can make money, according to Knight: “Their holiday home becomes a dual asset – still theirs to use whenever they want but enjoying a revenue stream.”

Launched at the end of last year, MyStays has a team with more than 10 years’ experience in the hospitality industry through its sister business. The response has been rewarding, attracting more than 30 properties across the North Island – with more on the way.

Properties range in size and price around Taupo, Hawke’s Bay and into Coromandel. Karapiro, Cambridge and Auckland are making an appearance and Knight would love to have more join the MyStays family.

Trust is the other core ingredient driving its success. Knight’s focus on high standards led her to develop a model property owners can trust. Apart from the presentation and management of each property, a comprehensive, behind-the-scenes process goes hand in hand.

Preparing any property to list on the MyStays’ website requires staging the same, hotel-quality linen and towelling. Professional photography is offered to elevate each property’s appeal. Recommendations for easy entry and other security measures are made as well.

As to finances, MyStays use a trust-accounting system that ensures monthly payments, and protection of income. Once partnered with MyStays, owners also have access to the owners’ portal to access reservations and self-manage bookings.

“We don’t cut any corners when it comes to delivering the right service to property owners,” Knight says, with that notion extending to every guest who chooses to stay at any MyStays’ accommodation.

The entire approach is service-focused – a true partnership where both parties succeed in a model where standards and service revolve around customer satisfaction and repeat business in holiday homes around New Zealand.

For more information: mystays.co.nz



