New era of construction excellence

CASE & MIMICO deal: better construction equipment access & service.

This content has been prepared by MIMICO and is being published by NZME as advertorial.

CASE Construction Equipment, a global leader in the manufacture of construction equipment and a brand under CNH Industrial, has announced a strategic partnership with MIMICO, an established equipment provider and service leader, as its new distributor in New Zealand.

The partnership with MIMICO, which takes effect from November 27, will see the esteemed local firm distributing CASE’s full line of construction equipment across New Zealand. This collaboration is set to fortify CASE’s presence in the region and expand market reach, providing customers with enhanced access to innovative and robust construction solutions.

Alexander Markov, Vice President of CASE Construction Equipment* AME & APAC, said: “It is with great enthusiasm we welcome MIMICO into the CASE family. Their reputation for excellence and commitment to customer focus aligns perfectly with our own values.

Mimico and CASE Construction – Matamata Head Office.

“As we seek to deepen our market relationships in New Zealand, having such a valued partner as MIMICO is pivotal. We look forward to a future where our combined efforts will deliver industry leading value to our current and future customers.”

Echoing this sentiment, Scott Turner, General Manager of MIMICO**, stated: “We are thrilled to partner with such an iconic global brand as CASE Construction. This partnership signifies a shared vision of growth and customer dedication. Leveraging on CASE’s market-leading technology and global manufacturing capabilities, we are set to raise the bar for service and quality in New Zealand’s construction sector.”

This landmark partnership underscores CASE Construction Equipment’s dedication to expanding its global footprint while ensuring local markets are served with a personal and tailored approach. The alignment between CASE’s technological prowess and MIMICO’s local expertise promises to bring forward a new era of construction excellence in New Zealand.

From left to right: Shane Rau – MIMICO National Sales and Marketing Manager, Scott Turner – MIMICO General Manager, Alexander Marko - Vice President Construction Segment, APAC & AME and Geraint Williams - Commercial Business Manager - CNH Construction Equipment - NZ.

*CASE Construction Equipment sells and supports a full line of construction equipment around the world, including the No. 1 loader/backhoes, excavators, motor graders, wheel loaders, vibratory compaction rollers, crawler dozers, skid steers, compact track loaders and rough-terrain forklifts. Through CASE dealers, customers have access to a true professional partner with world-class equipment and aftermarket support, industry-leading warranties and flexible financing.

CASE Construction Equipment is a brand of CNH Industrial N.V., a World leader in Capital Goods listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CNHI) and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario of the Borsa Italiana (MI: CNHI). More information about CNH Industrial can be found online at www.cnhindustrial.com.

**MIMICO is the leading provider of heavy machinery in New Zealand, offering sales, hire, and service for a range of top-quality machinery across the country. With a focus on quality and reliability, MIMICO supports its customers with the tools they need to succeed in the tough construction industry. For further information please visit mimico.co.nz

For more information about CASE Construction Equipment, visit www.casece.com. For more information on MIMICO, visit www.mimico.co.nz.



