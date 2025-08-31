New chapter: Summerset Boulcott

Julie Ball

With a wealth of health and wellness knowledge as a career physio, Julie Ball knew what signs to look for to protect and enjoy her future.

“When I visited the village and looked at the apartment, I immediately felt that this could be my home. It felt comfortable, I liked the design of it, and I liked the location. As a physio, I often saw people getting older and developing various problems which was compromising their independence and ability to do things,” said Julie.

Julie moved from Hawke’s Bay to live closer to family. After considering home ownership and retirement village options, she chose Summerset Boulcott as her new home to give her peace of mind for the future and make the most of retirement.

“I’ve been retired for a few years now, I led an active life in Hawke’s Bay but, sometimes things happen in your life that make you suddenly reflect. I had an event where I became unwell and felt very vulnerable. It made me rethink where I was, what my life was going to be going forward, and I felt the need to shift closer to family. I had a lot of friends in Hawke’s Bay, but there’s nothing quite like being closer to family as you get older,” said Julie.

“I came down to Wellington as part of my recovery. I wanted a small property, but I didn’t want to buy a property down here that ended up as a problem. I decided I’d rather be in a retirement village and found Summerset Boulcott. It’s new, with public transport access and it’s part of a community. As you get older, it’s important to keep socialising. There’s a whole range of activities in the village, like bridge and walking groups, as well as really interesting people. Everyone makes you feel welcome. It ticked all the boxes for me.”

Happily settled into a two-bedroom apartment close to the village centre, Julie hasn’t looked back.

“The apartments are really well designed. They might be compact, but they’re not small. I was able to bring everything that is precious with me, including artwork and furniture. There’s plenty of storage, which worries people when they’re downsizing. The other thing people worry about is privacy. But I think you’re very private in an apartment, probably more private than you were with your neighbour, peering over the fence. You can be as private as you want, or you can mix with the residents. So, it’s the best of both worlds,” said Julie.

“When you come into village, it’s an easy life. You can get up in the morning and do whatever you want to do. You haven’t got to think about maintenance or gardens or other problems. It’s a weight off your shoulders. I don’t think people realise how easy life can be living in a retirement village.”

