Music on the mountain

Shihad playing at Coronet Peak. Photo / Supplied.

Coronet Peak’s Night Ski events set to attract thousands

Synthony in the Park drew 25,000 Aucklanders to the Domain earlier in the year – now it is scheduled to be held at Queenstown ski resort, Coronet Peak, for the first time.

Tickets will go on sale from July 10 and the event will be held on August 19. With a fusion of dance music and live orchestra, with DJs, vocalists and a specular light show, the snowy mountain will create a glorious backdrop for an already spectacular event.

And there’s more. This year’s Night Ski parties are also set to see locals (and tourists) flocking to the free events on the mountain.

On July 19, Kiwi electronic duo SACHI will be playing their up-tempo anthems. A month later, on August 16, the Corona Sunset Sessions (a global series of music events held at sunset) will see Raglan-based Muroki bring his reggae/hip-hop/RnB styles to the slopes. There are also a number of ticketed events taking place.

Rounding out the musical offerings is Snow Machine. An all-day music and ski festival, it will feature Australian and New Zealand artists such as Benee and Hayden James, playing music both on the mountain and in the centre of Queenstown. Tickets to the full event are sold out, but those up on the mountains between September 5-10 will be able to check out the festival while they ski.

Queenstown’s jewel in the crown, Coronet Peak, is the only place in Aotearoa to experience night skiing and, in this reinvigorated tourist heaven, crowds are taking part in after-dark snow sports.

Night Ski. Photo / Supplied.

Picture this: Coronet Peak at night. Snow is softly falling, the fresh powder is pristine, along the slopes, lights twinkle like those on a winter Christmas tree. The stresses of the day fall away as you swoosh down the slopes; at the end of your run, you know warm drinks and great company awaits.

Night skiing started at Coronet Peak in 1991: it’s been popular ever since power was reticulated up the mountain for snow-making machines. It’s undergone various iterations since but emerged as a major social event when King Kapisi and Che Fu played the inaugural Night Ski party in 2017.

“The whole party vibe of night skiing really took a step up once we started having music on the mountain,” says Nigel Kerr, ski area manager for Coronet Peak.

The slopes are open on Wednesdays and Fridays from June 28 until September 1 and open at night on Wednesday and Friday nights. In July’s two school holiday weekends, night skiing will take place on Saturday nights as well.

Wednesday night skiing is a new thing – and is extremely popular. “I think we get a lot of locals who are looking for something fun to do on Wednesday nights,” says Kerr.

With 600,000 winter visitors predicted to arrive in New Zealand this winter for holidays, Night Skiing 2023 looks likely to be a huge hit. It’s a unique experience in this part of the world and provides the perfect opportunity for memories to be made.

“The mountain is a picture at night,” says Kerr. “You experience the world in black and white, it’s really magical.”

He recalls a moment a few years back, which for him encapsulates the essence of the mountain at night: “It was a winter night on the mountain and the snow began to fall. There were all these young people standing on the deck with their friends after a night of skiing.

“It was a pure Instagram moment; everyone had their phones out and were taking pictures of the snow falling. The mountain at night is really something special.”

To learn more about Night Ski and the events, visit coronetpeak.co.nz/night-ski/

Watch here:



