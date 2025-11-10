Motorsport drivers championing lottery

Greg Murphy with his ’74 Datsun 1200 SSS he’s owned for 15 years, exact model of the one he wrote off when he was 19 years old.

The Street Smart driver training programme prepares young drivers.

Thanks to Tony Quinn Foundation Road Safety injecting some major capital to reinvigorate the Street Smart young driver training programme in 2024, young drivers have been learning through doing, the skills to become better equipped.

Greg Murphy, a driving force behind this programme, says, “you cannot learn safe driving through theory. I was 19 when I made some very poor decisions and lost control of my car and ended up down a bank in some trees.”

“It was only because of fate that I didn’t kill my passenger and myself. This is why I am so determined to change the culture here in NZ and get drivers better prepared for the risks that are faced on our roads every day.

“I got a second chance, but way too many people do not, and sadly most injuries and fatalities are completely avoidable. Street Smart is making a difference, and this lottery means we can continue to do it.”

This programme was designed to save lives through hands-on experience, however in 2022 it was forced into hibernation due to lack of funding.

Motorsport entrepreneur Tony Quinn helped relaunch the programme, saying “it’s a no brainer, a very simple practical step to save lives.” Which is why his foundation is financially supporting the programme for a three-year period.

Street Smart’s very first lottery proceeds will ensure this programme continues, with 3 x 2025 Subaru WRX’s up for grabs. First prize is the iconic trademark blue we’ve seen for over thirty years, with a second prize of another Subaru WRX and a multi ticket prize of a Subaru WRX wagon.

The WRX (World Rally eXperiment) was first released in Japan back in 1992, it was the high-performance version of the Impreza and the blue colour became instantly recognisable on the track and around town, simply known as Subaru Blue.

New Zealand road statistics back all the reasons why we should educate today for a better tomorrow. The current process to get a driver’s licence doesn’t not include this type of education and awareness.

The Street Smart young driver training programme prepares young drivers through a cognitive learning experience to understand what you need to be looking out for on the roads and more importantly how to react in an emergency situation.

