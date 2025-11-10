Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement for Street Smart

Street Smart - Advertorial

Motorsport drivers championing lottery

Greg Murphy with his ’74 Datsun 1200 SSS  he’s owned for 15 years, exact model of the one he wrote off when he was 19 years old.

Greg Murphy with his ’74 Datsun 1200 SSS  he’s owned for 15 years, exact model of the one he wrote off when he was 19 years old.


The Street Smart driver training programme prepares young drivers.

This content was produced by New Zealand Street Smart and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

Thanks to Tony Quinn Foundation Road Safety injecting some major capital to reinvigorate the Street Smart young driver training programme in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save