More to Japan than vibrant cities

Experience the great outdoors from Japan's stylish rural retreats.

From Sapporo to Okinawa and everything in between, Japan's cities are vibrant, exciting, and mesmerising.

Which is why they're well-known for attracting millions of international visitors every year, all seeking a rare glimpse of the Japanese way of life. But if you don't take some time on your trip to venture outside the country's eclectic urban culture, you'd be missing out.

In this article, the Japanese National Tourism Organization recommends exploring Japan's vast and unspoilt provinces, which are home to diverse natural landscapes from alpine to tropical. In doing so you're guaranteed to discover some of the most authentic and immersive cultural experiences on offer in the Land of the Rising Sun.

Better still, travelling around Japan's remote and rural regions doesn't mean you have to compromise comfort and style when it comes to finding a place to call home each night. Deep in the Japanese countryside, you'll find some of the world's most luxurious and character-filled retreats in blissfully idyllic settings. Here are a few to leave you feeling inspired for your next Japan adventure.

Melt away in thermal pools above the Bay of Pearls

Surrounded by the Ise-Shima National Park in Japan's Mie Prefecture and close to Ise-Jingu Shrine, one of Japan's most important shrines, the stunning hot spring retreat of Amanemu perches on the shores of Ago Bay. The resort's minimalist architecture has been designed to reflect the style of traditional minka homes, mostly constructed with natural timbers and stone.

At Amanemu, you can choose to stay in a private villa with its own garden and terrace or one of the resort's luxury suites. Perfect for getting some well-earned rest and relaxation after an active day boating in the bay or hiking in the hills, Amanemu is renowned for its restaurant serving artistically presented local delicacies and its luxurious thermal infinity pool – both overlooking the forest and ocean.

Camp in style in the foothills of Mt Fuji

What better way to appreciate the majesty of Mt Fuji than camping at its base, only this camping experience comes with all the bells and whistles of a luxury stay – and more. Hoshinoya Fuji is an upmarket glamping retreat carved into the hillside next to Lake Kawaguchi where every guest is treated to sweeping views of Mt Fuji.

The retreat's 40 glamping cabins are characterised by their minimalist concrete structures which feature floor-to-ceiling glass sliding doors, so you never miss the changing shapes and moods of Mt Fuji whatever the weather or time of day.

The cabin interiors reflect modern Japanese design, and all balconies are equipped with a wood-fired camp stove and comfy camp chairs. Even the two onsite restaurants will ensure you stay connected with nature, making use of an outdoor dining terrace set among the pines and serving dishes featuring locally sourced produce.

Live amongst Japan's outdoor art culture

Naoshima Island, which lies in the Seto Inland Sea and is part of Kagawa Prefecture, is the main venue for Japan's popular Setouchi Triennale art festival. All year round, however, Naoshima is the place to go to marvel at spectacular indoor and outdoor art installations and sculptures, some of which are set against a stunning backdrop of ocean, islets, and big skies.

Naoshima's Benesse House is a contemporary art museum and hotel spread across four buildings: Museum, Oval, Park, and Beach. Each museum building was designed by architect, Ando Tadao, to complement their individual natural settings, much like the unique artworks inside, and include a series of guestrooms with sea views.

Guests at the resort enjoy exclusive after-hours access to the artworks, some of which are scattered across the lawns and beaches, as well as the onsite restaurants and spa facilities.

Completely disconnect in a tropical island paradise

Far from the bustle of city life lies Yakushima Island which is south of Japan's southernmost main island of Kyushu and home to ancient forests, rugged mountainous landscapes, and an alluring balmy climate.

The Sankara Hotel & Spa is tucked away in a lush forest setting in between the ocean and Yakushima's iconic interior mountains, offering exquisite boutique style accommodation with easy access to the island's many outdoor activities.

While the jewel in the crown is undoubtedly the resort's pristine pool terrace overlooking the ocean, especially at sunset, at night, the theatrical open kitchen dining experience offered by the resort restaurant is guaranteed to impress.

Guests can either choose to stay in one of the luxurious Sankara suites or one of the 24 private forest villas for a more secluded oasis experience. A true nature lover's paradise, the Sankara Hotel & Spa is conveniently close to Yakusugi Land nature park where guests can enjoy guided hikes among the island's magnificent 1,000-year-old cedars.

Warm your soul in a cosy alpine escape

At the base of Mt Niseko Annupuri on the northern island of Hokkaido, you'll find Japan's first Ritz-Carlton Reserve hotel offering a slice of elegance in a popular winter sports destination.

Higashiyama Niseko Village is an all-season alpine resort within the Niseko United ski area, also offering access to backcountry skiing. Guests are treated to well-appointed suites featuring opulent granite, marble and cedarwood interiors as well as seasonal gastronomy, personalised spa treatments and a traditional Japanese onsen.

