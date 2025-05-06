More than a property manager

This article was prepared by MyStays and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

How Kiwis are maximising their holiday homes – one stay at a time

Optimising holiday homes for short-stay rentals isn’t new, but more owners are discovering that partnering with professional support like New Zealand-owned MyStays leads to greater rewards.

As cooler months roll in, it’s worth seeing how MyStays, founded by Elle Knight, goes beyond traditional property management to benefit both owners and guests.

“We help Kiwis make the most of their holiday homes or investment property – in a partnership that helps them earn income, supported by a genuine, professional team.”

MyStays’ professional head office team in Taupō manages administration, marketing, and owner support, with Guest Experience Managers (GEMs) delivering hands-on property care and guest services across each region.

MyStays offers full-service management across key regions, with properties throughout Auckland’s suburbs, Whitianga to Whangamatā, Mount Maunganui to Pāpāmoa, Tauranga, and from Hamilton to Karapiro in Waikato, as well as Napier, Hastings, Havelock North in Hawke’s Bay, and across Taupō, including Kinloch. For owners elsewhere, the flexible My Co-Host model is available nationwide.

Properties range from country cottages to high-end city apartments, but the service remains consistently high. Travellers enjoy reliable, professional care no matter where they book or what they pay. Promoted across six major platforms and the MyStays website, every listing benefits from expert marketing and pricing – earning an average 4.7-star guest rating, strong reviews, and higher bookings.

“Today’s travellers are increasingly savvy. They’re looking for more than just a place to stay. Comfort, cleanliness, reliability and a high-standard guest experience are now expected.”

As to returns for property owners, Elle says these can vary.

“Returns depend on the region and the home, but many of our owners comfortably offset their costs and often earn more. We make sure homes are well-presented, booked at the right price – and, always ready to welcome guests.”

MyStays’ 24/7 guest support keeps everything running smoothly, while their trust accounting ensures owners receive timely, accurate payments.

Another initiative has seen the business extend nationwide with a flexible model. Launched in April, My Co-Host lets property owners benefit from MyStays’ professional expertise in marketing, booking and accounting; while being hands-on with guests and servicing. The approach remains the same, however. Consistent high quality, personal and people focused. After all, everyone wants to be taken care of – property owners and travellers alike.

With momentum growing nationwide, more property owners are turning to MyStays – attracted by a model that combines professional systems with genuine personal care. It’s not just about managing bookings; it’s about partnering with people who truly understand what it means to share your home.

The heart of MyStays is a partnership built on trust, communication and thoughtful support, according to Elle.

“We pride ourselves on everything from cleaning to guest communication – but most importantly, we build trusted relationships with owners who want genuine care and support.”

In just over a year, MyStays has welcomed 80+ properties, with strong demand for both full-service management and the My Co-Host model. Backed by the experienced team and robust systems behind Lakeside Accommodation – which manages over 70 holiday homes in Taupō – MyStays is built on a solid foundation of proven success, trusted relationships, and genuine care.

For more information on listing with MyStays: mystays.co.nz