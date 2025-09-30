More flights, more luxury this summer

Singapore Airlines is adding extra Auckland and Christchurch services, and welcoming the return of its iconic A380.

More flights, more flexibility, more luxury – this summer New Zealanders can explore the world as Singapore Airlines boosts flights and brings back its iconic A380 with its illustrious Suites.

The new general manager of Singapore Airlines New Zealand is excited to deliver increased capacity from both Auckland and Christchurch, along with a wider array of signature luxury experiences.

“We are going to expand our capacity from the 26th of October when we will introduce three daily flights from Auckland to Singapore,” says Wilson Yong. “And from the 24th of November, we will also expand our supplementary services to Christchurch for the summer season.”

Fresh to the role after leading Singapore Airlines in Hong Kong, Yong says Christchurch flights will jump from daily to 11 per week – a move to meet booming South Island demand over the holiday peak.

Yong says the increased capacity and greater options reflect overall consumer demand, which has been steadily growing since pandemic travel restrictions were lifted. “The market has been very robust,” he says. “And we see this as an opportunity to offer more capacity for Kiwi travellers to have greater flexibility and choice for the summer season. We are very committed to the New Zealand market.”

That commitment stretches back nearly half a century. October 8 will mark 39 years of Singapore Airlines flying out of Christchurch, and in 2026 the airline will celebrate a whopping 50 years of services to New Zealand. “We’re not just taking Kiwi all around the world, but also bringing visitors to New Zealand,” adds Yong, noting that increased capacity means not only more options for local travellers but also “more people coming to visit this fantastic country.”

Yong is especially excited to be offering more of the airline’s signature luxury options. “For the first time since 2024, we’re going to bring our renowned A380 back to Auckland. That will include the Suites cabin, which really delivers exceptional luxury and comfort.”

From January 18 to March 29, 2026, customers on flights SQ285 (Singapore–Auckland) and SQ286 (Auckland–Singapore) will travel aboard the huge Airbus A380-800. From early May, those services will switch to the Boeing 777-300ER, which features four First Class seats.

That means Singapore Airlines’ award-winning First Class will be offered year-round, so Kiwi can enjoy the most luxurious cabin class even during the high-demand European summer months*. And as an extra touch, from October 2025, First Class travellers will also be served Cristal 2015 champagne – the only airline in the world to serve this particular vintage, following their partnership with Louis Roederer.

“I believe our passengers are very discerning,” says Yong. “They value comfort and quality, and we’re proud to offer a range of travel experiences that cater to those expectations — from our thoughtfully designed Economy Class to the elevated experience of our Suites and First Class cabins.”

The private Suites can only be found on the A380. They are designed so that two adjacent Suites can be opened up to become a shared space. “For couples or families, they can actually book the two Suites and have them open up as one cabin,” enthuses Yong. “It really is beyond. We are very proud of this product – it delivers exceptional luxury and comfort to our passengers.”

Such increased luxury options also help lure a certain kind of visitor to New Zealand. “The type of products will appeal to different segments of the markets. And certainly, you don’t just have more visitors, but also you have visitors from different sections of the market.”

In addition to being the gateway to Southeast Asia and the wider world for New Zealanders, Changi Airport in Singapore has risen in stature – helped by being prominently featured in the hit 2018 movie Crazy Rich Asians – to become a reason to travel to Singapore itself. “Changi is fast becoming a preferred destination on its own,” says Yong. “Its facilities and amenities are really world class, perfectly complementing the airline.”

With key anniversaries imminent, Yong says the company is “extremely proud” of its long association with New Zealand.

“We’re proud of our long history in New Zealand and excited to keep connecting Kiwi to the world and the world to Aotearoa.”

*excluding a short period between 30 March – 2 May.