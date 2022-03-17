Medicine moves online

Photo / Supplied.

Online prescription service PillDrop brings the pharmacy 'closer to home'.

More than 80 per cent of New Zealand GPs are using electronic prescriptions at the same time as a new online prescription service which delivers medicines free to homes for people who have four or more regular monthly prescriptions has launched.

Provided by electronic prescriptions service company PillDrop, the delivery service began in early 2020, just before the Covid-19 pandemic hit and is one of a number of signs showing how medicine is moving online.

PillDrop director and service manager, Suzanne Burge, says the pandemic was "good timing" for her company's service as Covid-19 has been a gamechanger in many ways.

Suzanne Burge. PillDrop director and service manager. Photo / Supplied.

One of the most profound shifts has been the transition to online technology when it comes to Kiwis' daily health needs, especially in the area of prescription medication.

According to data from the Government-funded New Zealand Telehealth Forum which promotes the use of telehealth in healthcare, the number of GPs writing electronic prescriptions since the first wave of the pandemic hit in 2020 has risen from 15 per cent cent to 86 per cent.

Now, two years later, PillDrop's unique service model is offering many New Zealanders another electronic alternative from the mainstream.

Burge, a former community nurse, had firsthand experience helping people manage multiple medications at home, and says that she was often asked questions around medication.

"It became really obvious to me over this time that there needed to be a way to bring the pharmacy closer to home," she says.

Photo / Supplied.

Targeted at people who have four or more regular monthly prescriptions, PillDrop has a number of unique offerings.

First it sorts medication by the dose into easy tear PillSachets. This means there is no chance of missing a dose and ensures pills are administered accurately says Jack Lee, PillDrop's pharmacist. "The sachets are convenient, guarantee compliance, and ensure the correct dose is administered every time," he says.

As the pills are delivered to the home, there is no need to queue for pills at pharmacy counters, which is important for those who have vulnerable health and want to keep safe as the Covid-19 pandemic continues to rage, says Burge.

The prescriptions, delivery and sorting are all free. "I know, how can this all be free?" Burge asks. "But it is, and we really want to let more New Zealanders know."

Burge says PillDrop differs from other online pharmacies in a number of ways. Rather than focussing primarily on over-the-counter goods, it puts prescriptions front and centre, experts are available for advice 24 hours a day, seven days a week and if customers have any health concerns or questions about their prescriptions, they can call anytime.

Each individual sachet is clearly labelled, making it easy for customers to know which pill to take, and when to take it.

When taking multiple medications, it can be easy to lose track of what you've taken so the sachets allow people to have confidence that they are keeping on top of their medication regime.

Burge says PillDrop's services are easy to utilise. A first step is to ask your doctor to forward the prescriptions to PillDrop. From that point, it just takes a phone call; PillDrop will chat with you about your medications, confirm your delivery address, and establish whether you want same day or overnight delivery.

PillDrop delivery. Photo / Supplied.

"The majority of our customers use the overnight delivery service," says Burge. "But both same day and overnight delivery is free."

Monthly repeats are automatically sent out so that people receive them at least five days before they are due, which ensures that the pills always arrive in plenty of time. If customers have any queries about their medication or other health issues, they can call a 24/7 phone line for free.

Burge says that they aim to provide exactly the same level of service as offered by a regular pharmacy. "We provide a substantial level of service for all our customers," says Burge.

