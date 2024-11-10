Matamata blossoms as a retiree hotspot

This story was prepared by Matamata Country Club and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

Waikato town’s charm make it a thriving retirement destination.

Known for its farming heritage, thoroughbred industry, and of course, Hobbiton, Matamata is increasingly becoming a popular choice for retirees seeking a peaceful yet vibrant lifestyle.

With its stunning natural beauty, strong community spirit and a bustling township, Matamata offers exactly the kind of easy living lifestyle and convenience today’s retirees are seeking.

One of the most compelling reasons to retire in Matamata is its breathtaking scenery. Nestled amidst rolling hills and lush farmland, the town boasts a peaceful atmosphere and the kind of fresh air you just can’t get in the city. The surrounding landscapes, including the majestic Kaimai Ranges, provide a stunning backdrop for outdoor activities like walking, hiking and cycling.

For those who want to stay active during retirement, Matamata provides numerous recreational opportunities. The town features a variety of parks, walking trails and outdoor facilities that encourage physical activity. Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy hiking, golf, cycling on the Hauraki Trail, and bushwalking in nearby Kaimai-Mamaku Forest Park. Nearby geothermal attractions including hot springs provide relaxation and unique geological experiences.

Matamata is renowned for its strong sense of community. The friendly atmosphere makes it easy for newcomers to integrate and build social connections. The town hosts various events throughout the year, from farmers’ markets to festivals as well as having highly active garden, art and book clubs.

Another compelling reason for retirees to choose Matamata is its central location, being less than an hour’s drive from Hamilton, Tauranga and Rotorua, and just two hours from the Coromandel – one of the keen motorhome enthusiast’s top regular destinations. Residents have little traffic to contend with, making getting around stress-free.

Recognising just how much Matamata has on offer made it an easy decision for Nathan Sanderson and Brendon Russo, the duo responsible for the highly successful Tamahere Country Club, to choose it as the location for their newest luxury retirement village. The pair have a long track record of delivering luxury retirement villages, having worked on almost a dozen different villages between them including Queenstown Country Club, Bethlehem Country Club and Bethlehem Shores.

“We’re not a big corporation,” Brendon explains. “We’re both very hands-on, hard-working and have a genuine desire to help people. We’ve worked together for over 10 years now, driven by a shared vision to continually improve the quality of life our villages make possible for our residents”.

“Our newest project, Matamata Country Club, has surpassed our expectations. We did our homework, we knew it was a great location, but the response from the marketplace has really been overwhelming. A big part of the appeal for retirees is the choice of plans we offer, ranging from modest to truly expansive executive homes, and the ability to add their own touches to make their home unique – in fact no two homes we’ve ever built are the same”.

