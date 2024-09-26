Made for girls to dream their dreams

Photo / Nga Tawa Diocesan School.

Unlock her potential with a Nga Tawa Year 11 Scholarship.

As we look ahead to 2025, Nga Tawa Diocesan School is thrilled to announce an exceptional opportunity for ambitious Year 11 students: The Nga Tawa Year 11 Scholarship.

Now more than ever it is important to have schools that are willing to go above and beyond to ensure our young people receive an education that will set them up for life.

Nga Tawa is uniquely positioned to support young women in their formative years; the school is designed exclusively for girls, creating an environment where they can flourish and develop confidence in any area they choose. With small class sizes of up to 20 students, each girl benefits from close, personalised attention from teachers. This allows for deeper connections and tailored support, ensuring every student’s academic and personal needs are met.

With a 100% NCEA pass rate for the last eight years and at least 97% UE for the last four years, it is clear that their approach is successful. Nga Tawa has no shortage of success stories including Olympic athletes, students earning scholarships to highly esteemed international universities, and many alumni flourishing in their chosen careers.

Principal Lesley Carter emphasised that “This scholarship is designed to set your daughter on a path to success in a nurturing and dynamic environment”.

Nga Tawa offers an array of co-curricular activities, from sports to cultural programmes, encouraging every girl to explore and excel in her chosen interests. Dedicated academic staff provide additional support through their mentoring programme and ‘flexitime’ where students can gain additional insights and support from staff. This further helps students balance their academic pursuits with their co-curricular passions. This supportive network helps students develop confidence and resilience – skills that will benefit them long after they leave school.

Carter explains that living in a close-knit boarding environment fosters a sense of community and mutual support among the girls. This daily interaction helps build strong, lasting relationships and prepares students for life beyond high school. The boarding experience at Nga Tawa allows students to focus fully on their academic and co-curricular activities, developing self-responsibility and independence while maintaining valuable family connections.

“Our Year 11 Scholarship is more than just financial support; it’s an investment in your daughter’s future. We are looking for high-achieving students ready to embark on their NCEA journey with us in 2025.”

The application deadline is Friday, October 11, with an opportunity to start in Term One of 2025.

“At Nga Tawa, we’re dedicated to fostering a culture of success and empowerment, providing a foundation that will support your daughter’s ambitions and future achievements. We encourage you to give your daughter the chance to experience the benefits of a school that truly understands and supports young women.”

For more information and to submit your application, please visit ngatawa.school.nz or contact the school’s admissions office. Set your daughter on the path to success – apply today.