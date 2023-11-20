Lottery winner’s big plans

Heart lottery brings heartwarming stories & funds vital research.

At 86, Rex Montgomery could have been excused for thinking his travelling days were behind him – until he won big earlier this year in the Heart Foundation Lottery.

Montgomery, who lives in a two-bedroom townhouse in the Auckland suburb of Glendowie, was stunned when told he had won the Heart Foundation’s first prize, a brand new million-dollar-plus two-level Jennian Homes-constructed house close to the lake front in Wānaka.

“I bought tickets because of what the Heart Foundation does for people through their research,” he says. “And lots of people I tell about my prize are now going to buy tickets too, because they can see real people like me actually win.”

He was recalling his good fortune as the next Heart Foundation Lottery - it’s 30th birthday version - has opened with tickets on sale from November 24. First prize is again a fully furnished Jennian home worth over $1 million, this one in the beachside town of Clarks Beach in Auckland.

Yet, as excited as he is by his win, Montgomery won’t be moving into the Wānaka property, ironically because a heart condition means he can no longer cope with the cold of a South Island winter. So he is thinking of putting the house on the market early next year and using some of the proceeds to go travelling.

The new Heart Foundation Lottery prize home in Clarks Beach, Auckland

“I’d like to go back to the UK and Europe; I have a very good friend in London to see and another in Australia I’d like to pop over to visit,” he says.

Since it was first held in 1993, the lottery has raised millions of dollars for life-saving work and Montgomery is one of 144 lucky Kiwis who have won a brand-new home in popular locations around the country over that time.

Heart Foundation Medical Director, Dr Gerry Devlin, says heart disease is the single biggest killer of New Zealanders. More than 175,000 Kiwis are living with heart disease and every 90 minutes another family loses a loved one.

“Many of these deaths are premature and preventable,” Devlin says. “Every Heart Foundation Lottery ticket purchased, and every dollar donated, is helping fund vital research projects, world-class training for New Zealand cardiologists and heart-health education programmes.

“This work is helping reduce the devastating impact of heart disease on our families and communities.”

Montgomery is only too aware of the consequences of heart disease: “My mother had a heart condition and two years ago I blacked out while driving; it turned out I had an irregular heart-beat.”

He first bought a Heart Foundation Lottery ticket 20 years ago after his partner developed a heart condition. He has bought tickets in every lottery since and says he will continue to do so.

“It’s a cause very close to me,” he says. “The foundation does such a good job and my whole objective was to make a donation. I never expected to win anything.”

Montgomery has yet to even see the house he has won. “With my condition the winters are too severe in the south and I wouldn’t want to risk it. At my age, I have to face the reality I can’t cope with the cold.”

Originally from the South Island – he grew up in Ashburton – Montgomery has lived in Auckland for 65 years. Since retiring from his job at a pet supplies company over 20 years ago, he has busied himself delivering Meals on Wheels in the Panmure-Orakei area.

Although he has never married, he has cousins and nephews in his family he would like to help once he has sold the house. He is also thinking of using some of the money for work on his garden and renovations to his townhouse.

Head of Fundraising & Partnerships, Alison Wheatley-Mahon, says there would not be a lottery without the major sponsor, Jennian Homes: “They and their product partners present seven, stunning first prize homes for our lottery each year.

“It is the only lottery of its kind in New Zealand and has a very loyal supporter base. Every ticket sold makes a difference and we are grateful for everyone who has supported it in the past three decades.

“We believe it is better than winning Lotto. There is no jackpotting, no sharing of the prize and the odds of winning are better.”

Wheatley-Mahon says winners have options once they have the keys to their prize house: They can move in, use it as a holiday home, rent it for income or sell-up and put the cash in the bank. Each lottery has additional prizes. In the current lottery second prize is a trip to London for two people worth $13,500 while third prize is five-nights in the Whitsundays, Australia valued at $5600.

There are also special bonus prizes including a new Toyota Hybrid valued up to $51,690, $10,000 cash and a $5000 Prezzy Card.

