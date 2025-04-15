Lodge style retreat near the lake

This article was prepared by Bayleys Real Estate and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

Home blends natural elegance and thoughtful functionality.

This architecturally designed home showcases a unique blend of natural elegance and thoughtful functionality, with exposed timber ceilings adding warmth and character. The residence offers four spacious bedrooms, two well-appointed bathrooms, and two distinct living areas spread across split levels, creating a dynamic flow throughout the space.

Large windows and shutters invite natural light and frame serene views of the lake and surrounding gardens, enhancing the tranquil ambience. Four heat pumps and an open fire provide comfort across all seasons.

The open-plan kitchen and dining area features handcrafted Rimu benchtops, with matching Rimu architraves throughout, highlighting the craftsmanship and attention to detail. While the south side of the home benefits from double glazing for additional insulation, the north side retains single glazing, maintaining a sense of balance and heritage. Expansive decking extends the living space outdoors, offering a picturesque setting to unwind and enjoy the established gardens, where native birdlife thrives.

A fully self-contained guest house adds versatility, comprising one to two bedrooms, an ensuite bathroom, and its own internally accessed single garage perfect for extended family or guest accommodation. The property is heated by a wood burner and has the added convenience of a dishwasher and gas cooktop with electric oven.

Nestled on 7520sqm (more or less) of rural-zoned land, the property ensures privacy and seclusion with a gated driveway, making it an exceptional retreat for those seeking peace and space without compromising on modern comfort.

