Local grants

Southern Lakes Sanctuary release 18 takahē to the Rees Valley.

This article was prepared by Lotto NZ and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

In a historic milestone for conservation, 18 takahē have been released into the Rees Valley near Glenorchy, marking the endangered species' return to this remote alpine region.

Since Southern Lakes Sanctuary began work in 2022 to protect threatened indigenous wildlife in the area, extensive predator control measures have transformed it into a safe haven for these flightless birds.

Southern Lakes Sanctuary is one of the largest landscape-scale predator control projects in Aotearoa, overseeing a consortium of six local groups that collectively represent 84 community groups, landowners, and businesses, who have been working for many years to protect and restore the declining biodiversity of the Southern Lakes region.

Over 1947 predators, including feral cats, stoats, and rats, have been removed through a network of 596 traps – a significant increase from the 139 traps in place before the project began.

These efforts not only protect takahē but also help to protect more than 15 other threatened taonga species, including kea, pīwauwau/rock wren, pekapeka/bat, and braided river birds.

This work has been made possible through years of dedicated predator control efforts led by Southern Lakes Sanctuary, with funding support from Te Puna Tahua Lottery Grants Board, and in partnership with the Department of Conservation, Ngāi Tahu and local landowners.

Southern Lakes Sanctuary project director Paul Kavanagh says the return of takahē is a powerful reminder of what can be achieved with sustained conservation efforts.

“This is a key biodiversity site, and the support we’ve received through lottery funding has been instrumental in making this project a reality,” says Kavanagh.

“Watching takahē roam the hills again is a deeply rewarding moment, but to ensure their survival, we must continue our work to keep predator numbers low.”

The takahē, which forage in alpine tussock grasslands, have found an ideal habitat in the Rees Valley that spans over 18,000ha. With two more releases planned for March and September, it’s estimated that 70 to 80 takahē will call the valley home by the end of 2025.

In the long term, the wider area has the potential to sustain a population of up to 500 birds – more than doubling the current national numbers in the wild.

As a community-led initiative, Southern Lakes Sanctuary’s wider work is thanks to the dedication of over 1000 volunteers across their partner groups, as well as vital funding support.

Local Grants funding raised by Lotto NZ players helps the sanctuary maintain its extensive trapping network, supporting the operational costs required to protect these endangered species.

“From checking traps to coordinating conservation efforts, funding support ensures the long-term success of the project and the survival of native wildlife,” says Kavanagh.

With 100% of Lotto New Zealand’s profits going back to support thousands of great causes all over Aotearoa, so every time you play any Lotto NZ game, you’re supporting projects like this ensure that future generations can witness these remarkable birds thriving in the wild once more.