Local Grants: Whanganui’s Green Bikes

This article was prepared by Local Grants and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

Initiative turning old bicycles into new rides for the community.

Green Bikes, a local initiative run by Sustainable Whanganui, is giving old bicycles new life, making cycling accessible to more people while reducing waste.

Supported by Local Grants funding raised by Lotto NZ players, Green Bikes began as an open bike repair workshop and has evolved into a thriving programme teaching people with the skills to fix their own bikes.

Whanganui is predominantly a flat, sprawling town, making cycling a great way to get around. However, without some knowledge or support, cycling can be challenging, and that’s where Green Bikes comes to the rescue.

The programme teaches basic repair techniques and provides access to tools and resources, ensuring that cycling remains an affordable and sustainable transport option for the community.

The initiative relies on funding and community support to continue its work.

“Running this warehouse costs money – rent, power, all the essentials. Our goal is to get bikes into the community as cheaply as possible, especially for families who can’t afford them,” says head mechanic Mike Williamson.

Thanks to funding from Te Puna Tahua Lottery Grants Board, Green Bikes was able to launch a new mobile bike workshop. This workshop works alongside a local Bikes in Schools programme, bringing bike maintenance directly to schools and community events.

In the past year alone, the mobile workshop visited seven schools, repairing over 150 bikes at schools and kindergartens, ensuring that more children have safe and reliable bicycles to ride.

“Running this workshop and teaching others how to repair bikes is another way to get more people riding,” says Mike.

“Schools often get funding for bikes and tracks but not for upkeep. Kids can be rough with their bikes, and that’s where we step in. By teaching students how to maintain their bikes, we help ensure more children can ride safely and confidently.”

For over a decade, Green Bikes has been rescuing donated bicycles, refurbishing them, and selling them on at an affordable price, making cycling accessible for those with limited financial means.

With a team of passionate volunteers, the initiative brings together community members of all ages – children, retirees, parents and anyone eager to learn practical bike repair skills.

For Green Bikes, recycling bicycles is more than just transportation – it’s about sustainability and resourcefulness.

“There are so many bikes sitting unused, and most only need a little work. We live in a world where resources can be a limiting factor, making reusing what we have is essential,” says Mike.

One hundred per cent of Lotto NZ profits go back into helping communities across Aotearoa via the Lottery Grants Board. So, any time you play a Lotto NZ game, you’re helping fund Local Grants for initiatives like Green Bikes – it’s a win for our communities, and it’s a win for the environment.

To read more stories about our Local Grant Recipients visit: mylotto.co.nz/community-winners