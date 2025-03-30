Local Grants: Ōtorohanga Bowling Club

This article was prepared by Local Grants and is being published by the New Zealand Herald as advertorial.

Local club keeps senior members connected through sports.

For over a century, the Ōtorohanga Bowling Club has served as a welcoming space for local sports lovers, particularly those in their golden years.

Thanks to Local Grants funding raised by Lotto NZ players, the club underwent a significant transformation 18 months ago, merging with the local croquet country club.

“Lottery funding not only helps us sustain our operations but also enriches the lives of our members, offering them a sense of purpose and belonging,” says club president Ian Clark.

This change revitalised the club, ensuring its future as a hub for both bowls and croquet enthusiasts in a town known for its strong community spirit. Today, the club thrives under the guidance of multiple presidents, each overseeing different aspects of the combined activities.

With an average member age of around 80, the club is much more than a sporting venue – it plays a crucial role in keeping its members engaged, active, and socially connected. Beyond the friendly competition, bowls and croquet encourage both mental and physical wellbeing, offering seniors a place to stay sharp, fit, and surrounded by like-minded friends.

Clark says, “The club is a place where the shared laughter and lasting friendships match the thrill of the game”.

However, keeping the facility running comes with its own set of challenges.

As maintenance costs rise, lottery funding from Te Puna Tahua Lottery Grants Board helps the Club cover necessary expenses and continue to provide quality services to its members.

It supports building repairs, machinery maintenance, and water costs – all important for keeping the grounds in good shape during the hot summer months.

Beyond sports, the club also serves the community by hosting various events and engaging local volunteers who dedicate time to maintaining the facilities and strengthening community bonds.

One hundred per cent of Lotto NZ profits go back into helping communities across Aotearoa via the Lottery Grants Board. So, any time you play a Lotto NZ game, you’re helping fund Local Grants for community Clubs like the Ōtorohanga Bowling Club.

To read more stories about our Local Grant Recipients visit: mylotto.co.nz/community-winners